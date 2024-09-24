Products

T-Line

32BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional Full HD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications, from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)80
Diagonal screen size (inch)32
Panel resolution1920 x 1080p
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness350
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Surface treatmentAnti-Glare coating
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)6.5
Pixel pitch0.36375 (H) X 0.36375 (V) mm
Display colours16.7 M
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Panel technologyVA
Operating systemAndroid 8.0
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan

Interactivity

Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touch points10 simultaneous touch points
Plug and playHID compliant
Protection glass2 mm tempered safety glass

Connectivity

Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 Type A (x 2)
USB 2.0 Type B (x 1)
VGA (via DVI-I) x 1
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5 mm jack
External controlRJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 25, 30 Hz
480i, 30, 60 Hz
576i, 25, 50 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Signal loop throughIR Loop through
RS232
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Remote control signalLockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power

Dimensions

Set Width749.1
Set Height443.6
Set Depth70.4 (D@Wall mount)/74.4 (D@AC)
Set Width (inch)29.49
Set Height (inch)17.46
Set Depth (inch)2.77 D@Wall mount)/2.93 (D@AC)
Product weight8.0
Product weight (lb)17.64
Wall Mount100 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm, M4
Bezel width2.0 mm (T/R/L/B)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
MTBF50,000
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20~60
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)

Power

Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Typical)50
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)80 W
Energy Label ClassG

Accessories

StandBM05922 (Optional)
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Philips logo (x 1)
Power supply cable (3 m)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
USB Cover and screw x 1

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
BSMI
CU
ETL
IMDA
PSB
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
GIF
JPEG
JPG
PDF
USB Playback AudioAAC
AIF
AIFF
ASF
LPCM
M3U
M4A
MP3
MP4
WAV
WMA
USB Playback VideoM2TS
M4V
MK3D
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
MTS
TS
TTS
VOB
WMV

Internal Player

CPU2 x A53 + 2 x A73
Memory2 GB DDR3
8 GB
GPUARM Mali G51
Wi-Fi2.4 G
5 G
Show more specs

Leaflet

32BDL3651T/00

Manual

English UK

32BDL3651T/00

Energy label

32BDL3651T/00

