65BDL3652T/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Relative humidity
|20–80% (Operational), 5–95% (Storage) %
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|BSMI
|EAC
|EMF
|PSB
|ETL
|Warranty
|5-year warranty
Picture/Display
|Pixel pitch
|0.372 x 0.372 mm
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|163.9 cm
|Brightness
|420 cd/m²
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Surface treatment
|Anti-Glare coating
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Response time (typical)
|9 ms
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1300:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|64.5
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480p, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|720p, 60 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|4K x 2K
|Computer formats
|640 x 350, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|848 x 480, 60 Hz
|960 x 720, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
|1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|1152 x 900, 66 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60, 75 Hz
|1440 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
Interactivity
|Protection glass
|Anti-Glare
|Tempered safety glass
|Multi-touch technology
|0-gap Infrared touch
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Touchpoints
|20 simultaneous touch points
Connectivity
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|DVI - D (x 1)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Jack (x 2)
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 4)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 3.0 (x 2)
|USB-C
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Audio input
|3.5 mm Jack (x 1)
|Other connections
|OPS
|micro SD
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Picture performance
|Advanced colour control
|Placement
|Portrait (12/7)
|Landscape (18/7)
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|IR Loop through
Accessories
|Optional accessories
|Interact dongles
|Included Accessories
|Cleaning cloth (x 1)
|DVI-D cable (1.8 m)
|M2 Screw (x 2)
|M3 screw (x 2)
|Philips logo (x 1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Touch Pen (x 2)
|Touch USB (x 1)
|USB Cover (x 1)
|AC power cord
|Batteries for remote control
|HDMI cable
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control (x 1)
|RS232 cable
Dimensions
|Set Height
|869.40 mm
|Wall Mount
|400(H)x400(V), M8
|Set Width
|1494.30 mm
|Set Depth
|80.2 mm (D@wall mount)/106.8 mm (D@speaker cover) mm
|Set Width (inch)
|58.83
|Smart Insert mount
|100 mm x 100 mm, 6 x M4L6
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.16 (D@wall mount)/4.20 (D@speaker cover)
|Product weight (lb)
|96.12 lb
|Product weight
|43.6 kg
|Set Height (inch)
|34.23
|Bezel width
|17.8 mm(even)
Internal Player
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Memory
|4 GB RAM
|CPU
|MTK5680
|GPU
|DDR4 4 GB
|Wi-Fi
|AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
|STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 20 W RMS
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|175 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Max)
|350 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|ASF
|AVI
|DAT
|FLV
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|WEBM
|WMV
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|M4A
|MP3
|WMA
