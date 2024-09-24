Products

T-Line

65BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring anti-glare toughened glass, these Android-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

Features

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Relative humidity20–80% (Operational), 5–95% (Storage) %
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
BSMI
EAC
EMF
PSB
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Picture/Display

Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Brightness420 cd/m²
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Surface treatmentAnti-Glare coating
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Display colours1.07 Billion
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Panel technologyIPS
Response time (typical)9 ms
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Operating systemAndroid 9
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
720p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
4K x 2K
Computer formats640 x 350, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
960 x 720, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 900, 66 Hz
1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
1440 x 900, 60, 75 Hz
1440 x 1050, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints20 simultaneous touch points

Connectivity

Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
DVI - D (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
Audio output3.5 mm Jack (x 2)
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
HDMI 2.0 (x 4)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
USB-C
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Audio input3.5 mm Jack (x 1)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD

Convenience

Ease of installationSmart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
PlacementPortrait (12/7)
Landscape (18/7)
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
IR Loop through

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
DVI-D cable (1.8 m)
M2 Screw (x 2)
M3 screw (x 2)
Philips logo (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Touch Pen (x 2)
Touch USB (x 1)
USB Cover (x 1)
AC power cord
Batteries for remote control
HDMI cable
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control (x 1)
RS232 cable

Dimensions

Set Height869.40 mm
Wall Mount400(H)x400(V), M8
Set Width1494.30 mm
Set Depth80.2 mm (D@wall mount)/106.8 mm (D@speaker cover) mm
Set Width (inch)58.83
Smart Insert mount100 mm x 100 mm, 6 x M4L6
Set Depth (inch)3.16 (D@wall mount)/4.20 (D@speaker cover)
Product weight (lb)96.12 lb
Product weight43.6 kg
Set Height (inch)34.23
Bezel width17.8 mm(even)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB RAM
CPUMTK5680
GPUDDR4 4 GB
Wi-FiAP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)175 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)350 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoASF
AVI
DAT
FLV
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
WEBM
WMV
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
M4A
MP3
WMA
