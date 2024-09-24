Products

  • image
  • image
  • image

T-Line

10BDL4551T/00

From shelf advertising to wayfinding, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart Display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

T-Line

Inspire the new

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Built-in camera and speakers

The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

image

Power over Ethernet (PoE+)

Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

image

CMND & Deploy

Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the PPDS App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Internal memory

Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Built-in camera and speakers

The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

image

Power over Ethernet (PoE+)

Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

image

CMND & Deploy

Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the PPDS App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Internal memory

Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

Teach smarter

T-Line inspires brilliant thinking through connectivity, creativity and collaboration.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)25.6
Diagonal screen size (inch)10.1''
Panel resolution1280 x 800
Optimum resolution1280 x 800
Brightness300
Contrast ratio (typical)800:1
Aspect ratio16:10
Response time (typical)30
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Display colours16.7 million
Operating systemAndroid 8.1

Interactivity

Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touchpoints5 simultaneous touchpoints
Protection glass0.7 mm tempered safety glass

Connectivity

Video outputHDMI
Audio outputExternal speaker connector
External controlRJ45
Other connectionsUSB
micro SD

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableRJ45
Wi-Fi
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
Screen-saving functionsLow brightness
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Memory2 GB DDR3/ 8 GB eMMC

Dimensions

Set Width261
Set Height167.2
Set Depth29
Product weight0.74
Wall Mount75 x 75
Product weight (lb)1.63
Set Depth (inch)1.14
Set Height (inch)6.58
Set Width (inch)10.28
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)19.77 (L/R), 13.56 (T/B) mm

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 2 W

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Relative humidity10 ~ 85 (non-condensing)
MTBF50,000
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60

Power

Mains powerDC12V +/- 5%, 1.5A, PoE=24W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)10.96 W

Accessories

Included accessoriesQuick start guide
Tabletop stand
USB cable
DC power adapter
HDMI cable
Power plug
Silicone foot

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
RoHS
FCC, Class A
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
M4A
MP2
MP3
WMA
USB Playback PictureBMP
GIF
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoMOV
MP4
MPG
TS
VOB
WEBM
3GP
AVI
DAT
FLV
MKV
