10BDL3351T/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video output
|HDMI
|External control
|RJ45
|Other connections
|micro SD
|USB 2.0 (x 1)
|USB C
Convenience
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Screen-saving functions
|Low brightness
|Picture performance
|Advanced colour control
|Network controllable
|Wi-Fi
|BT 5.0
|Ethernet
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Other convenience
|G sensor
|Kensington lock
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC power adapter
|Quick start guide (x 1)
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|75 x 75 mm
|Set Height
|164 mm
|Set Width
|262 mm
|Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
|22 (L/R), 14 (T/B)
|Set Depth
|24.75 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|10.32 inch
|Set Height (inch)
|6.46 inch
|Product weight
|0.8 kg
|Set Depth (inch)
|0.97 inch
|Product weight (lb)
|1.63 lb
Internal Player
|Storage
|8 GB eMMC
|Memory
|2 GB DDR4
|CPU
|RK3568
|Wi-Fi
|802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
|2.4/5 GHz
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|4 W
|Consumption (Max)
|13 W
|Mains power
|DC12V +/- 5%, 2A, IEEE 802.03at PoE+
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-10 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|30-80% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10-85% (without condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|RoHS
|FCC, Class A
|ETL
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|Panel resolution
|1280 x 800
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|25.6 cm
|Optimum resolution
|1280 x 800
|Display colours
|16.7 million
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|10.1'' inch
|Response time (typical)
|35 ms
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1000:1
Interactivity
|Protection glass
|0.7 mm tempered safety glass
|Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
|Multi-touch technology
|Projected capacitive
|Touchpoints
|10 simultaneous touch points
