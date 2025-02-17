24BDL3751T/00

Products

Energy Label: f

Delivering 24/7 operation with 250 nits brightness, this versatile PCAP display is also designed to reduce energy consumption across the range. Engage. Inspire. Connect. With Android 13, Wave ready and no need for an external media player.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Weight

Product without packaging (kg)4.78 kg
Product with packaging (lb)14.77 lb
Product without packaging (lb)10.54 lb
Product with packaging (kg)6.7 kg

Picture/Display

Panel resolution1920 x 1080
Pixel pitch0.2745 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)60.5 cm
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
3D MA deinterlacing
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Brightness (before glass)275 cd/m²
Display colours16.7 M
OS UI resolutionFHD
Brightness (after glass)250 cd/m²
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Operating systemAndroid 13
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)23.8" inch
Panel technologyADS
Surface treatmentsAnti-Glare coating
Anti-Fingerprint coating

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
BSMI
CU
ETL
IMDA
PSB
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
Computer formats720 x 400, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glass1.8 mm tempered safety glass
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 2)
Display Port1.3 (x 1)
USB-C (with 15 W power delivery)
Other connectionsMicro USB (x 1) (OTG)
USB 3.0 A (x 2)
USB 3.0 B (x 1)
Wi-Fi: 2 T/2 R 2.4/5/6 GHz
Bluetooth 5.2
External controlGigabit LAN RJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughIR Loop through
RS232
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Optional accessoriesOpen frame kit (BM03752)
Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x 1)
Power supply cable (3 m)
AC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
Wall mount bolt x2
StandBM05911 (optional)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB DDR3
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
CPUQuad-Core Cortex A55

Dimensions

Set Height340.3 mm
Wall Mount200 mm x 200 mm, M4
Set Width570.8 mm
Set Width (inch)22.47" inch
Set Depth38.4 mm
Set Depth (inch)1.51" inch
Set Height (inch)13.40" inch
Bezel width21.1 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W

Power

Energy Label ClassF
Consumption (Typical)25 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Consumption (Max)83 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG 1/2 (1080p 60 Hz)
MPEG 4 (1080p 60 Hz)
H.263 (1080p 60 Hz)
H.264 (4K2K 120 Hz)
H.265 (4K2K 120 Hz)
VP8 (1080p 60 Hz)
VP9 (4K2K 120 Hz)
USB Playback PictureJPEG
PNG
BMP
WEBP
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
MPEG 1/2 Layer 2
T-Line

Available in:

10″
image

10BDL3351T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

10″
image

10BDL5051T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

24″

24BDL3751T/00

Energy Label: f
32″
image

32BDL3751T/00

Energy Label: g
32″
image

32BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

43″
image

43BDL3751T/00

Energy Label: g
43″
image

43BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

43″
image

43BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

55″
image

55BDL3751T/00

Energy Label: g
55″
image

55BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

65″
image

65BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

75″
image

75BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

86″
image

86BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

