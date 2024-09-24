55BDL3452T/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.8
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|55
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|400
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1300:1
|Surface treatment
|Anti-Glare coating
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.315 (H) x 0.315 (V) mm
|Display colours
|1.07 B
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
Interactivity
|Multi-touch technology
|IRHE
|Touch points
|20 simultaneous touch points
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Protection glass
|3 mm tempered safety glass
Connectivity
|Video input
|DVI-D (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 2.0 Type A (x 2)
|USB 2.0 Type B (x 1)
|VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|micro SD
|OPS
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 25, 30 Hz
|480i, 30, 60 Hz
|576i, 25, 50 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Signal loop through
|IR Loop through
|RS232
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1272.6
|Set Height
|743.4
|Set Depth
|75.5 (D@Wall mount)/81.7 (D@OPS Cover)
|Set Width (inch)
|50.10
|Set Height (inch)
|29.27
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.97 (D@Wall mount)/3.22 (D@OPS Cover)
|Product weight
|27.0
|Product weight (lb)
|59.52
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M6
|Bezel width
|16.3 mm (T/R/L/B)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|MTBF
|50,000
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~60
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20–80% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5–95% (without condensation)
Power
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|140
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Max)
|270 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Accessories
|Stand
|BM05922 (Optional)
|Included Accessories
|Cleaning cloth (x 1)
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Philips logo (x 1)
|Power supply cable (3 m)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
|RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
|USB Cover and screw x 1
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|BSMI
|CB
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CU
|ETL
|IMDA
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|GIF
|JPEG
|JPG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|AIF
|AIFF
|ASF
|LPCM
|M3U
|M4A
|MP3
|MP4
|WAV
|WMA
|USB Playback Video
|M2TS
|M4V
|MK3D
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|MTS
|TS
|TTS
|VOB
|WMV
Internal Player
|CPU
|2 x A53 + 2 x A73
|Memory
|2 GB DDR3
|8 GB
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
|Wi-Fi
|2.4 G
|5 G
