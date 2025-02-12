Products

T-Line

55BDL3751T/00

Energy Label: g

Delivering 24/7 operation with 450 nits of brightness, this versatile PCAP display is also designed to reduce energy consumption across the range. Engage. Inspire. Connect. With Android 13, Wave ready and no need for an external media player.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Weight

Product with packaging (lb)70.94 lb
Product without packaging (kg)24.96 kg
Product with packaging (kg)32.18 kg
Product without packaging (lb)55.03 lb

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsBSMI
CB
CE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CU
ETL
IMDA
PSB
Energy Star 8.0
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Brightness max. (after glass)450 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.4 cm
Pixel pitch0.315
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colours1.07 B
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
OS UI resolutionUHD
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Brightness max. (before glass)500 cd/m²
Surface treatmentsAnti-Glare coating
Anti-Fingerprint coating
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.5" inch
Operating systemAndroid 13
Response time (typical)8 ms
Panel technologyVA

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
Computer formats720 x 400, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glass3 mm tempered safety glass
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 2)
Display Port1.3 (x 1)
USB-C (with 15 W power delivery)
External controlGigabit LAN RJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsMicro USB (x 1) (OTG)
USB 3.0 A (x 2)
USB 3.0 B (x 1)
Wi-Fi: 2 T/2 R 2.4/5/6 GHz
Bluetooth 5.2
OPS

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughIR Loop through
RS232

Accessories

Optional accessoriesOpen frame kit (BM03751)
StandBM05922 (Optional)
Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x 1)
Power supply cable (3 m)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
AC Switch Cover
RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
CRD32 Wi-Fi module
Wi-Fi Antennas (2 pcs)

Dimensions

Set Height736.4 mm
Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M6
Set Width1265.6 mm
Set Depth69.8 mm (Wall mount)/76.0 mm (OPS box) mm
Set Width (inch)49.83" inch
Set Depth (inch)2.75" (Wall mount) / 2.99" (AC connector) inch
Bezel width27.0 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)
Set Height (inch)28.99" inch

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB DDR3
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
CPUQuad-Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)100 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Consumption (Max)179 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG 1/2 (1080p 60 Hz)
MPEG 4 (1080p 60 Hz)
H.263 (1080p 60 Hz)
H.264 (4K2K 120 Hz)
H.265 (4K2K 120 Hz)
VP8 (1080p 60 Hz)
VP9 (4K2K 120 Hz)
USB Playback PictureJPEG
PNG
BMP
WEBP
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
MPEG 1/2 Layer 2
Show more specs

