55BDL3751T/00

Technical Specifications
Weight
|Product with packaging (lb)
|70.94 lb
|Product without packaging (kg)
|24.96 kg
|Product with packaging (kg)
|32.18 kg
|Product without packaging (lb)
|55.03 lb
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~60 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20–80% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5–95% (without condensation)
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|BSMI
|CB
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CU
|ETL
|IMDA
|PSB
|Energy Star 8.0
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Brightness max. (after glass)
|450 cd/m²
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.4 cm
|Pixel pitch
|0.315
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Display colours
|1.07 B
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|OS UI resolution
|UHD
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Brightness max. (before glass)
|500 cd/m²
|Surface treatments
|Anti-Glare coating
|Anti-Fingerprint coating
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|5000:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.5" inch
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Panel technology
|VA
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 60 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60 Hz
|1152 x 870, 75 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
Interactivity
|Protection glass
|3 mm tempered safety glass
|Multi-touch technology
|Projected capacitive
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Touchpoints
|10 simultaneous touch points
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|Display Port1.3 (x 1)
|USB-C (with 15 W power delivery)
|External control
|Gigabit LAN RJ45
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
|USB 3.0 A (x 2)
|USB 3.0 B (x 1)
|Wi-Fi: 2 T/2 R 2.4/5/6 GHz
|Bluetooth 5.2
|OPS
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|IR Loop through
|RS232
Accessories
|Optional accessories
|Open frame kit (BM03751)
|Stand
|BM05922 (Optional)
|Included Accessories
|Philips logo (x 1)
|Power supply cable (3 m)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|AC Switch Cover
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
|USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
|CRD32 Wi-Fi module
|Wi-Fi Antennas (2 pcs)
Dimensions
|Set Height
|736.4 mm
|Wall Mount
|400 mm x 400 mm, M6
|Set Width
|1265.6 mm
|Set Depth
|69.8 mm (Wall mount)/76.0 mm (OPS box) mm
|Set Width (inch)
|49.83" inch
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.75" (Wall mount) / 2.99" (AC connector) inch
|Bezel width
|27.0 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)
|Set Height (inch)
|28.99" inch
Internal Player
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Memory
|4 GB DDR3
|GPU
|Multi-Core Mali-G52
|CPU
|Quad-Core Cortex A55
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|100 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
|Consumption (Max)
|179 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG 1/2 (1080p 60 Hz)
|MPEG 4 (1080p 60 Hz)
|H.263 (1080p 60 Hz)
|H.264 (4K2K 120 Hz)
|H.265 (4K2K 120 Hz)
|VP8 (1080p 60 Hz)
|VP9 (4K2K 120 Hz)
|USB Playback Picture
|JPEG
|PNG
|BMP
|WEBP
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
|MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
|MPEG 1/2 Layer 2
