T-Line

10BDL5051T/00

From room bookings and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power over Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video outputHDMI
Other connectionsmicro SD
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB C
External controlRJ45

Convenience

Screen-saving functionsLow brightness
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Picture performanceAdvanced colour control
Programmable side LED3 sides
Network controllableWi-Fi
BT 5.0
Ethernet
Other convenienceG sensor
NFC
Kensington lock
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)
USB A to C cable
HDMI cable

Internal Player

Storage16 GB EMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURK3568
Wi-Fi802.11 ac/a/b/g/n
2.4/5 GHz

Dimensions

Wall Mount75 x 75 mm
Set Height164 mm
Set Width262 mm
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)22 (L/R), 14 (T/B)
Set Depth24.75 mm
Set Width (inch)10.32 inch
Set Height (inch)6.46 inch
Product weight (lb)1.63 lb
Product weight0.8 kg
Set Depth (inch)0.97 inch

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 1.5 W

Power

Consumption (Typical)4 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains powerDC12V +/- 5%, 2A, IEEE 802.03at PoE+
Consumption (Max)18 W

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-10 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]30-80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10-85% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)25.6 cm
Brightness350 cd/m²
Panel resolution1280 x 800
Optimum resolution1280 x 800
Display colours16.7 million
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Aspect ratio16:10
Response time (typical)35 ms
Operating systemAndroid 13
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)10.1'' inch

Interactivity

Protection glass0.7 mm tempered safety glass
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touchpoints10 simultaneous touch points
Discover T-Line

