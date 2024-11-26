Benefits

Remote central updates: Pinalli Profumerie is able to push new promotions and offers to all or selected stores in an instant.

Remote upgrades: C.S.A Led can push new software updates remotely to ensure each device is running smoothly with the latest features and stability requirements.

Quick deployment: Reduced time to market for marketing communication, allowing new offers and promotions to be available faster than ever before.

Android: Custom content and insight integration is made possible through Android system, working seamlessly with the Visionled CSA developed system.

Future-proof: New demands from Pinalli Profumerie can be easily configured and deployed by Visionled CSA, enabling them to add new features when needed.

High-performance reliability: Content and displays in each store can be quickly and accurately managed through the custom digital signage system.

Cost efficiency: Digital signage means that content can be instantly pushed to market without printing costs or lost time in market.