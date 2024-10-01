Products

Philips T-Line Kiosk Display

Promote. Inform. Intrigue. The all-in-one Philips T-Line Kiosk Display boasts a clear, responsive screen with multi-touch technology. Power-over-Ethernet and 4G connectivity enable flexible placement with remote updates for easy content management.

image

Designed to enhance

shopmall wide view

Retail

Revolutionise your shopping experience by bringing the digital world into the store. Interactive touch-functionality can be used for product selection, wayfinding, and promotional experiences.

Retail
tableaux 25inch store 2 food and beverage

Food & beverage

Streamline customer orders with touch-screen functionality linked to your POS system. The Philips T-Line 24" Kiosk Display makes menus more tempting than ever with item imagery and multi-language capabilities.

Food & beverage
x line publicvenue final

Public venues

Enhance your visitor experience with interactive touch-screen displays that bring your content to life. Inform, entertain, and improve promotional targets by maximising audience engagement.

Public venues

T-Line Kiosk Display

Make it personal

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Built-in camera and speakers

The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

image

Power over Ethernet (PoE+)

Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

image

Built-in camera and speakers

The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

image

Power over Ethernet (PoE+)

Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

Made for results

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

T-Line

Philips T-Line Kiosk

32″
image

32BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
43″
image

43BDL3651T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL3452T/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details

Create experiences

T-Line Kiosk Display is the all-in-one solution for maximum engagement.

image

Success stories

img 4854 carpi
Success story

Pinalli Profumerie

Pinalli Profumerie revitalises its stores with a fresh new look by PPDS

Read More
img 5463 kopie
Success story

Krankenhaus der Augustinerinnen

Krankenhaus der Augustinerinnen optimises patient treatment with PPDS.

Read More

