Benefits

Easy content updates: CMND software allows each store to push promotions and messaging in an instant to compete with online offers.

Remote upgrades: Digital Company Italia can send software updates remotely as new features are rolled out with technological trends and advancements.

Advanced reliability: Robust screens built for intensive usage 365 days per year were chosen. A strong partnership between Digital Company Italia and PPDS means that should any screen require service, it will be resolved within a matter of hours anywhere in Italy.

Seamless installation: The upgrade was completed for each store with zero interruption to the store’s operations.

Less frequent calibration: Philips D-Line screens are stable, colour accurate and colour consistent. They require less frequent calibration than nominally comparable displays from other companies.