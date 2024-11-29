Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet
Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet evolves the supermarket shopping experience with PPDS
Background
Fondly known as the mecca of food in Örebro, Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet’s mission is to provide an easier and better everyday life for their customers. Their high standard in food quality and Swedish sourced produce has become a source of inspiration for eating at home and entertaining. This colossal supermarket is more than just a place for food though—with an impressive range of household utensils, clothes, books, toys, media, health, and beauty items under one roof. Topped with their exceptional service, simple solutions, and a warm local feel, it’s no wonder why Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet has become a go to shopping destination for everybody.
Challenge
Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet is a flagship store with everything under one roof. To help customers navigate through the departments, this superstore relies heavily on traditional posters, aisle markers and signage to indicate the relevant products in each section. With an ever-evolving list of consumer goods, promotions, and seasonal offers, Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet needed a versatile solution to support their sales objectives and brand promise of making the customer journey as fluid as possible.
Solution
To ensure the success of their objectives, Maxi ICA Stormarknad Universitetet teamed up with LTG Display and PPDS for a revolutionary solution. Together, a strategic plan was developed to evolve the store from traditional media to the digital world. In a matter of days, a lot of of printed signage was converted into bright, over-sized displays that are linked to LTG Display’s sophisticated POS system. With this cutting-edge signage solution, the store is now able to update content in an instant to reflect the growing product range without additional costs and time. As a final touch, Scandinavia’s longest supermarket LED display was masterfully installed at the end of the shopping journey to promote impulse sales of their candy selection whilst also increasing customer excitement. The result of this collaboration set a new benchmark in the shopping experience with clear and seamless customer navigation and endless opportunities in content creation related for each department.
Benefits
Improved customer navigation: Bright screens strategically placed across the entire store has enhanced the customer shopping experience and increased sensory excitement.
Future-ready features: LTG Display can rollout new features to the digital signage system with minimal disruptions to the store’s setup.
Complete control: CMND & Control enables the store’s staff to create and deploy new promotions and product information in an instant.
Energy efficiency: Low power consumption screens means lower operating costs and a bigger step towards a greener future.