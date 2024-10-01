Philips L-Line 7000 Series
Go with the flow and shape up for optimal retail results with the dynamic Philips 7000 Series direct view LED. Low energy consumption, colour, contrast, corners and curves are all catered for with this vibrant display, delivering high bright and higher bright to inspire sales in any lighting environment.
Designed to enhance
Retail
Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with stand out messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store and add the depth of directional sound to promotions, special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips high-brightness direct view LED.
Public venues
Bring your public venues to life, delivering dynamic content onto high bright displays to inform and engage visitors in every space. Signpost exhibits and build your brand story. Inform, entertain, educate, and facilitate easy wayfinding. Surprise and delight customers in public spaces with Philips direct view LED.
Hospitality
Guests expect more from their hotel stays, craving continuity of the services they enjoy, wherever they are. Designed ready for custom integration, create a vibrant and welcoming setting full of colour and movement. Highly efficient and truly effective for a future proofed solution, choose Philips direct view LED.
Corporate
Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture with powerfully dynamic statements in reception rooms, lobbies and common areas. And powerfully presented content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with Philips direct view LED.
Your LED display to suit every shape and form
The Philips 7000 Series brings a range of brightness options to suit lighter environments.
Key advantages
Why choose a Philips 7000 Series direct view LED?
LED that is shaped for your style
Available with bevelled edges to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats, with the option to mix different cabinet types to create your perfect dimensions, shape and resolution.
Spare parts uniformity
Philips 7000 Series LED displays are designed using the same hub board and power supply, regardless of pixel pitch. Allowing spare parts efficiency and flexibility.
Die cast aluminium cabinets
Housed in die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets are designed to allow for better heat dissipation, as well as improved fire retardancy.
Philips 7000 Series direct view LED
Go with the flow and brighten your creativity
Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves
Versatile shapes and sizing
Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.
Dynamic Panel Connect
Mix and match panel sizes to form a single LED wall of any shape and size. Dynamic flexible alignment ensures a perfect fit and a smooth, seamless surface. For added efficiency, each panel features openings on either side for versatile wired connections between panels and any external input connection.
Unique in every way
Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.
High performance displays
Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Optional easy-mount brackets
Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.
Low power consumption
Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.
LED shaped for your style
Available with bevelled edges to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats, with the option to mix different cabinet types to create your perfect dimensions, shape and resolution.
Better brightness as standard
This Philips direct view LED series come with 900 cd/m2 brightness as standard. And not always needed, brightness can be lowered, further extending the lifetime of your LED displays.
Dynamic and black screen power saving
With lower energy consumption as standard, Philips LED displays include enhanced technology that allows the display to save on power consumption dynamically and even more when a plain black screen is detected..
Die cast aluminium cabinets
Designed and fabricated from die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets allow for better heat dissipation and improved fire retardancy compared with some other brands.
Spare parts uniformity
These Philips Series LED displays are designed using the same hub board and power supply, regardless of pixel pitch. Allowing spare parts efficiency and flexibility.
High brightness direct view LED
Make the ultimate impact with crisp, clear and vibrant content in bright locations. Perfect for shop windows or glazed areas subject to direct sunlight and high ambient light.
Success stories
