Philips L-Line 7000 Series

Go with the flow and shape up for optimal retail results with the dynamic Philips 7000 Series direct view LED. Low energy consumption, colour, contrast, corners and curves are all catered for with this vibrant display, delivering high bright and higher bright to inspire sales in any lighting environment.

image

Designed to enhance

led 7000hb 41inch retail mall

Retail

Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with stand out messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store and add the depth of directional sound to promotions, special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips high-brightness direct view LED.

Retail
17 l line public venue stadium

Public venues

Bring your public venues to life, delivering dynamic content onto high bright displays to inform and engage visitors in every space. Signpost exhibits and build your brand story. Inform, entertain, educate, and facilitate easy wayfinding. Surprise and delight customers in public spaces with Philips direct view LED.

Public venues
20 lobby philips l line

Hospitality

Guests expect more from their hotel stays, craving continuity of the services they enjoy, wherever they are. Designed ready for custom integration, create a vibrant and welcoming setting full of colour and movement. Highly efficient and truly effective for a future proofed solution, choose Philips direct view LED.

Hospitality
kv corporate image blank 1

Corporate

Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture with powerfully dynamic statements in reception rooms, lobbies and common areas. And powerfully presented content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with Philips direct view LED.

Corporate

Your LED display to suit every shape and form

The Philips 7000 Series brings a range of brightness options to suit lighter environments.

Key advantages

Why choose a Philips 7000 Series direct view LED?

LED that is shaped for your style

Available with bevelled edges to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats, with the option to mix different cabinet types to create your perfect dimensions, shape and resolution.

Spare parts uniformity

Philips 7000 Series LED displays are designed using the same hub board and power supply, regardless of pixel pitch. Allowing spare parts efficiency and flexibility.

Die cast aluminium cabinets

Housed in die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets are designed to allow for better heat dissipation, as well as improved fire retardancy.

Philips 7000 Series direct view LED

Go with the flow and brighten your creativity

Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves

image

Versatile shapes and sizing

Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.

Dynamic Panel Connect

Mix and match panel sizes to form a single LED wall of any shape and size. Dynamic flexible alignment ensures a perfect fit and a smooth, seamless surface. For added efficiency, each panel features openings on either side for versatile wired connections between panels and any external input connection.

image

Unique in every way

Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.

image

High performance displays

Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.

image

Certified fire retardancy

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.

Optional easy-mount brackets

Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.

image

Low power consumption

Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.

image

LED shaped for your style

Available with bevelled edges to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats, with the option to mix different cabinet types to create your perfect dimensions, shape and resolution.

image

Better brightness as standard

This Philips direct view LED series come with 900 cd/m2 brightness as standard. And not always needed, brightness can be lowered, further extending the lifetime of your LED displays.

image

Dynamic and black screen power saving

With lower energy consumption as standard, Philips LED displays include enhanced technology that allows the display to save on power consumption dynamically and even more when a plain black screen is detected..

image

Die cast aluminium cabinets

Designed and fabricated from die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets allow for better heat dissipation and improved fire retardancy compared with some other brands.

Spare parts uniformity

These Philips Series LED displays are designed using the same hub board and power supply, regardless of pixel pitch. Allowing spare parts efficiency and flexibility.

image

High brightness direct view LED

Make the ultimate impact with crisp, clear and vibrant content in bright locations. Perfect for shop windows or glazed areas subject to direct sunlight and high ambient light.

Infinite retail possibilities

For a visual experience with exhilerating flow, and the highest brightness for your lightest settings, redefine your retail space with Philips 7000 Series direct view LED.

Download the brochure
image

LED configurator

The PPDS LED Configurator makes it easy to design and deploy a tailored display setup across your entire business.

Start Configurator
Philips L-Line 7000 Series

22″
image

22BDL7219L/00

  • 22"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
22″
image

22BDL7319L/00

  • 22"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
22″
image

22BDL7539L/00

  • 22"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
22″
image

22BDL7531L/00

  • 22"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
22″
image

22BDL7524L/00

  • 22"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
22″
image

22BDL7431L/00

  • 22"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
31″
image

31BDL7219L/00

  • 31''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
31″
image

31BDL7319L/00

  • 31''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
31″
image

31BDL7439L/00

  • 31''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
31″
image

31BDL7539L/00

  • 31''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
31″
image

31BDL7331L/00

  • 31''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
31″
image

31BDL7531L/00

  • 31''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7219L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7319L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7439L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7539L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7331L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7431L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7424L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
40″
image

41BDL7524L/00

  • 41''

  • Direct View LED

See details See details

