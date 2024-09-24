Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

27BDL6112L/00

Create any size 16:9 unique display or even a crisp 32:9 panoramic view, which defies traditional conformation by assembling an intriguing modular pattern. Perfect viewing experience for presentations and corporate branding content.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Brightness before calibration750 nits
Brightness after calibration650 nits
Colour temperature default6500±500 K
Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Viewing angle (horizontal)160
Viewing angle (vertical)160
Contrast ratio (typical)4200:1
Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Refresh rate (Hz)1920~3840
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Aspect ratio16:9
Picture enhancementDynamic contrast enhancement
Wide colour gamut display
PlacementLandscape
Usage24/7 hrs, Indoor
Brightness uniformity>=97%

Convenience

Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)-20~45
Temperature range (storage)-20~50
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%

Power

Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Black screen power cons. (W)<22
Max. power cons. AC (W)<145
Max. power cons. BC (W)<168
Typical power cons. (W)<48.4

Miscellaneous

Warranty2 years
Regulatory approvalsRoHS
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
EN55035
EMC
EN55032
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
Fire retardancy certificationBS 476 Part7:1997

Cabinet

Cabinet size (mm)608x342x59
Cabinet diagonal (inch)27.5
Cabinet resolution (W x H)480x270
Weight (kg)5.94
Cabinet pixels (Dot)129,600
Cabinet area (m2)0.208
Data connectorRJ45
Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium
Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Receiving card spec.A7S plus
Receiving card brandNovastar

Module

LED typeSMD 1010 Copper wire
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED lifetime(Hrs)100 000
Pixel pitch (mm)1.266
Module resolution (WxH pixels)240x135
Module size (W x H in mm)303.9x170.9

Accessories

LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 piece
QSG1 piece
Power cable1 piece

Packaging Data

Dimension of packaging (mm)780x471x224
Gross weight (KG)8.41
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

27BDL6112L/00

Manual

English US

Downloads

27BDL6112L/00

Manual

English US

Downloads

27BDL6112L/00

View all

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

27″
image

27BDL6395L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL6112L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL6115L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
27″
image

27BDL6119L/00

  • 27"

  • Direct View LED

See details See details
Discover Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch