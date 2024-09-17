Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Philips EasySuite

Show more with the economic Philips EasySuite series. This professional TV features an intuitive CMND platform, which makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Its on-screen welcome page is easy to program for a premium look.

image

Designed to enhance

hospitality hotel room business mediasuite netflix

Hospitality

Set a premium impression with a customisable welcome page, boost revenue with the MyChoice pay-to-view solution, and quickly configure additional TVs with USB cloning. The EasySuite series keeps operational costs down with low power consumption, whilst CMND & Control provides remote management of displays without guest disturbance.

Hospitality

EasySuite

Take control

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

Simple sophistication

Philips EasySuite delivers intuitive tailored experiences in any setting.

easysuite lr rgb

Success stories

img 0758
Success story

Neosystem

Neosystem’s payment terminals division embraced Philips MyChoice TVs to create low-cost entertainment solution for Polish hospitals

Read More

EasySuite

Available in:

24″
image

24HFL3014P/12

Energy Label: e
See details See details
32″
image

32HFL3014/12

Energy Label: e
See details See details
43″
image

43HFL3014/12

Energy Label: d

  • EasySuite

  • Full HD 1080p

See details See details

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch