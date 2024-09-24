Products

EasySuite

32HFL3014/12

Energy Label: e

Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

Made for results

EasySuite

Take control

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

Customisable branding

Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

Instant initial USB cloning

Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

Mixed channel map

One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

USB auto playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

Low power consumption

Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.

image

Simple sophistication

Philips EasySuite delivers intuitive tailored experiences in any setting.

Features

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourBlack

Audio

Sound output Power16 (2x8) W
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesAVL
Dynamic Bass
Incredible surround
Dolby MS10

Accessories

IncludedEdge Stand
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
OptionalEasy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Video PlaybackNTSC
PAL
SECAM
Analogue TVPAL
SECAM
Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)

Power

EPREL registration number345104
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Energy Label ClassE
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
EU Energy Label power28 W
Standby power consumption<0.3 W
Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz

Dimensions

Set Depth77 mm
Product weight (+stand)4.7 kg
Set height (with stand)455 mm
Set width (with stand)732 mm
Set depth (with stand)166 mm
Set Height432 mm
Set Width732 mm
Wall-mount compatible100 x 100 mm
M6
Product weight4.6 kg

Picture/Display

DisplayLED HD TV
D-LED
Panel resolution1366 x 768p
Diagonal screen size (metric)80 cm
Brightness250 cd/m²
Viewing angle178º (H)/178º (V)
Diagonal screen size (inch)32

Features

Digital services8d EPG
Now and Next
MHEG
Teletext
Subtitles
Local controlJoystick
Ease of usePicture Style
Sound Style
Picture Format
Independent volume control

Healthcare features

SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant
ConvenienceHeadphone out
Independent main speaker mute
Headphone Detection
ControlMulti-Remote Control
Healthcare RC compatible

Side Connectivity

Headphone outMini-Jack
Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
USB1USB 2.0

Hospitality Features

TimerSleep Timer
Wake Up Alarm
Wake Up On Channel
Wake Up Sounds
ClockGlow-in-the-Dark RC button
On-screen Clock
CMND&ControlRemote Management over RF
TV Group management
Off-Line Settings Editor
Off-Line Channel Editor
LanguagesGuest language control
Remote ControlCable Strap Ready
Low-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
Your brandWelcome Logo
Customisable Home Screen
Anti-TheftBattery Anti-theft Protection
Kensington Lock
Revenue generationMyChoice
Power controlGreen/fast start-up
ControlBlock Automatic Channel Update
Switch On controlChannel
Feature
Picture Style
Picture Format
Sound Style
Volume
Menu language
Cloning and Firmware updateInstant Initial Cloning
Via USB/RF
Hotel modeJoystick Control Lock
Menu lock
Installation Menu Lock
Volume limitation
ChannelsCombined List
Off-Line Channel Editor
Prison modehigh-security mode
TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock

Rear Connectivity

VGA input15 pin D-sub
ScartCVBS
RGB
Digital Audio outOptical
HDMI1ARC
HDMI 1.4
DVI audio inMini-Jack
AntennaIEC-75
HDMI 2HDMI 1.4

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
MP4
MPG
TS
WMV
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
SSA SUB
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
Multimedia connectionsUSB
Picture formats supportedBMP
JPG
PNG
GIF
Supp. Video Resolution on USBup to 1920x1080p@60Hz

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (HDMI1)
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
ScartPower on scart
Downloads

