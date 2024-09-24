Products

  • image

EasySuite

24HFL3014P/12

Energy Label: e

Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

Features

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourBlack
FeaturesTranslucent back cover

Audio

Sound output Power6 (2 x 3) W
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesAVL
Dynamic Bass
Incredible surround
Dolby MS10

Accessories

IncludedEdge Stand
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
OptionalEasy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Video PlaybackNTSC
PAL
SECAM
Analogue TVPAL
SECAM
Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)

Power

Energy Label ClassE
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
EPREL registration number1069369
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
EU Energy Label power17 W
Standby power consumption<0.3 W
Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz

Dimensions

Set depth (with stand)124 mm
Set height (with stand)336 mm
Product weight (+stand)3.2 kg
Set Depth35/45 mm
Set width (with stand)560 mm
Wall-mount compatibleM4
75 x 75 mm
Set Height336 mm
Set Width560 mm
Product weight3.1 kg

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)60 cm
Panel resolution1366 x 768p
DisplayLED HD TV
E-LED
Brightness250 cd/m²
Viewing angle178º (H)/178º (V)
Diagonal screen size (inch)24

Healthcare features

SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant
ConvenienceHeadphone out
Independent main speaker mute
Headphone Detection
ControlMulti-Remote Control
Healthcare RC compatible

Features

Digital services8d EPG
Now and Next
MHEG
Teletext
Subtitles
Local controlOn/Off switch (side)
Ease of usePicture Style
Sound Style
Picture Format
Independent volume control

Side Connectivity

Headphone outMini-Jack
Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
USB1USB 2.0

Hospitality Features

CMND&ControlRemote Management over RF
TV Group management
Off-Line Settings Editor
Off-Line Channel Editor
TimerSleep Timer
Wake Up Alarm
Wake Up On Channel
Wake Up Sounds
Remote ControlCable Strap Ready
Low-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
ClockGlow-in-the-Dark RC button
On-screen Clock
LanguagesGuest language control
Power controlGreen/fast start-up
Revenue generationMyChoice
Anti-TheftBattery Anti-theft Protection
Kensington Lock
ControlBlock Automatic Channel Update
Your brandWelcome Logo
Customisable Home Screen
Switch On controlChannel
Feature
Picture Style
Picture Format
Sound Style
Volume
Menu language
Cloning and Firmware updateInstant Initial Cloning
Via USB/RF
Prison modehigh-security mode
TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
ChannelsCombined List
Off-Line Channel Editor
Hotel modeMenu lock
Installation Menu Lock
Volume limitation
Joystick Control Lock

Rear Connectivity

ScartCVBS
RGB
Digital Audio outOptical
VGA input15 pin D-sub
HDMI1ARC
HDMI 1.4
HDMI 2HDMI 1.4
AntennaIEC-75
DVI audio inMini-Jack

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
MP4
MPG
TS
WMV
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
ASS
SMI
SSA SUB
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
Multimedia connectionsUSB
Supp. Video Resolution on USBup to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Picture formats supportedBMP
JPG
PNG
GIF

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (HDMI1)
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
ScartPower on scart
