24HFL3014P/12

Technical Specifications
Design
|Colour
|Black
|Features
|Translucent back cover
Audio
|Sound output Power
|6 (2 x 3) W
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Sound Features
|AVL
|Dynamic Bass
|Incredible surround
|Dolby MS10
Accessories
|Included
|Edge Stand
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
|Optional
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Video Playback
|NTSC
|PAL
|SECAM
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|SECAM
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
Power
|Energy Label Class
|E
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Auto switch-off timer
|EPREL registration number
|1069369
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|EU Energy Label power
|17 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set depth (with stand)
|124 mm
|Set height (with stand)
|336 mm
|Product weight (+stand)
|3.2 kg
|Set Depth
|35/45 mm
|Set width (with stand)
|560 mm
|Wall-mount compatible
|M4
|75 x 75 mm
|Set Height
|336 mm
|Set Width
|560 mm
|Product weight
|3.1 kg
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|60 cm
|Panel resolution
|1366 x 768p
|Display
|LED HD TV
|E-LED
|Brightness
|250 cd/m²
|Viewing angle
|178º (H)/178º (V)
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|24
Healthcare features
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
|Convenience
|Headphone out
|Independent main speaker mute
|Headphone Detection
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Healthcare RC compatible
|Digital services
|8d EPG
|Now and Next
|MHEG
|Teletext
|Subtitles
|Local control
|On/Off switch (side)
|Ease of use
|Picture Style
|Sound Style
|Picture Format
|Independent volume control
Side Connectivity
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|USB1
|USB 2.0
Hospitality Features
|CMND&Control
|Remote Management over RF
|TV Group management
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Timer
|Sleep Timer
|Wake Up Alarm
|Wake Up On Channel
|Wake Up Sounds
|Remote Control
|Cable Strap Ready
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
|Clock
|Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
|On-screen Clock
|Languages
|Guest language control
|Power control
|Green/fast start-up
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Anti-Theft
|Battery Anti-theft Protection
|Kensington Lock
|Control
|Block Automatic Channel Update
|Your brand
|Welcome Logo
|Customisable Home Screen
|Switch On control
|Channel
|Feature
|Picture Style
|Picture Format
|Sound Style
|Volume
|Menu language
|Cloning and Firmware update
|Instant Initial Cloning
|Via USB/RF
|Prison mode
|high-security mode
|TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
|Channels
|Combined List
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Hotel mode
|Menu lock
|Installation Menu Lock
|Volume limitation
|Joystick Control Lock
Rear Connectivity
|Scart
|CVBS
|RGB
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|VGA input
|15 pin D-sub
|HDMI1
|ARC
|HDMI 1.4
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 1.4
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|DVI audio in
|Mini-Jack
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|MP4
|MPG
|TS
|WMV
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|ASS
|SMI
|SSA SUB
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|Multimedia connections
|USB
|Supp. Video Resolution on USB
|up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
|Picture formats supported
|BMP
|JPG
|PNG
|GIF
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (HDMI1)
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|Scart
|Power on scart
