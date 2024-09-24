43HFL3014/12

Made for results
EasySuite
Take control
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
MyChoice
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
Instant initial USB cloning
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
Mixed channel map
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
USB auto playback
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Low power consumption
Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
MyChoice
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
Customisable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
Instant initial USB cloning
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
Mixed channel map
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.
USB auto playback
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Low power consumption
Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.
Simple sophistication
Philips EasySuite delivers intuitive tailored experiences in any setting.
Features
Technical Specifications
Design
|Colour
|Black
Audio
|Sound output Power
|16 (2x8) W
|Sound Features
|AVL
|Dynamic Bass
|Incredible surround
|Dolby MS10
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
Accessories
|Included
|Edge Stand
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Legal and Safety brochure
|Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
|Optional
|Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
|Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Video Playback
|NTSC
|PAL
|SECAM
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|SECAM
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
Power
|EPREL registration number
|345117
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
|Energy Label Class
|D
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Auto switch-off timer
|EU Energy Label power
|34 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Dimensions
|Set height (with stand)
|581 mm
|Product weight (+stand)
|7.3 kg
|Set Depth
|78/84 mm
|Set depth (with stand)
|212 mm
|Set width (with stand)
|970 mm
|Set Height
|563 mm
|Set Width
|970 mm
|Wall-mount compatible
|200 x 200 mm
|M6
|Product weight
|7.2 kg
Picture/Display
|Display
|LED Full HD
|D-LED
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 1080p
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|108 cm
|Brightness
|250 cd/m²
|Viewing angle
|178º (H)/178º (V)
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|43
Features
|Digital services
|8d EPG
|Now and Next
|MHEG
|Teletext
|Subtitles
|Local control
|Joystick
|Ease of use
|Picture Style
|Sound Style
|Picture Format
|Independent volume control
Healthcare features
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
|Convenience
|Headphone out
|Independent main speaker mute
|Headphone Detection
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Healthcare RC compatible
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|USB1
|USB 2.0
Hospitality Features
|CMND&Control
|Remote Management over RF
|TV Group management
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Clock
|Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
|On-screen Clock
|Languages
|Guest language control
|Remote Control
|Cable Strap Ready
|Low-Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
|Timer
|Sleep Timer
|Wake Up Alarm
|Wake Up On Channel
|Wake Up Sounds
|Anti-Theft
|Battery Anti-theft Protection
|Kensington Lock
|Your brand
|Welcome Logo
|Customisable Home Screen
|Power control
|Green/fast start-up
|Control
|Block Automatic Channel Update
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Switch On control
|Channel
|Feature
|Picture Style
|Picture Format
|Sound Style
|Volume
|Menu language
|Cloning and Firmware update
|Instant Initial Cloning
|Via USB/RF
|Channels
|Combined List
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Hotel mode
|Joystick Control Lock
|Menu lock
|Installation Menu Lock
|Volume limitation
|Prison mode
|high-security mode
|TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
Rear Connectivity
|VGA input
|15 pin D-sub
|Scart
|CVBS
|RGB
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|HDMI1
|ARC
|HDMI 1.4
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|DVI audio in
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 1.4
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|MP4
|MPG
|TS
|WMV
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|SSA SUB
|TXT
|ASS
|Multimedia connections
|USB
|Picture formats supported
|BMP
|JPG
|PNG
|GIF
|Supp. Video Resolution on USB
|up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (HDMI1)
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|Scart
|Power on scart
Contact
Get in touch