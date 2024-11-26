Benefits

Combined with Neosystem’s kiosk, Philips professional TVs allowed Copernicus Hospital to easily implement a modern inroom entertainment solution. Just a few of the benefits include:

Better entertainment, more convenience: Patients now have access to a modern entertainment system with a wider variety of payment options.

Fast, affordable installation: Average installation takes two to four weeks, and doesn’t require a new, complicated infrastructure or support from the hospital’s IT staff.

Complete outsourcing, no maintenance: From installing the TVs and creating a custom information channel to emptying change from the kiosks, Neosystem takes care of everything.

New integration and revenue options: Besides extra revenue from TV viewing, the system offers the option to introduce other income generators, such as advertising. It can also be integrated with a range of other systems, including Wi-Fi and telecare devices.

Following their success at Copernicus Hospital, Neosystem has completed similar installations in other hospitals in Poland and Germany. The company is currently exploring opportunities for introducing their television/kiosk solution in related sectors, such as rehabilitation centers, hostels and hotels as well as entering other European countries.