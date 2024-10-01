50BDL3117P/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x 1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|USB 2.0 (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|Micro SD (x 1)
|SDM-L
|Thermal sensor
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Ambient Light Sensor
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loop through
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Philips logo (x 1)
|Power cable (x 3)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
|RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
|USB Cover (x 1)
|Wire Clamper (x 3)
|Edge Alignment Kit (x 2)
|Stand
|BM05922(optional)
Dimensions
|Set Height
|649 mm
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M6
|Set Width
|1128.4 mm
|Set Depth
|76.80 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|44.43
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.02
|Product weight (lb)
|38.14 lb
|Bezel width
|14.90 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Height (inch)
|25.55
|Product weight
|17.3 kg
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|110 W
|Consumption (Max)
|260 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|Motion JPEG
|MPEG1/2
|WMV3
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CB
|BSMI
|EAC
|EMF
|VCCI
|PSB
|ETL
|EPA
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Brightness
|750 cd/m²
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|125.7 cm
|Pixel pitch
|0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
|Display colours
|1.07 billion
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|49.5
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Panel technology
|VA
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Haze
|25%
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480p, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|1152 x 864, 75 Hz
|1152 x 870, 75 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
