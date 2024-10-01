Products

P-Line

55BDL3117P/00

Energy Label: g

Made for 24/7 operation, the robust Philips P-Line digital signage display stands the test of time. Clear UHD picture quality and high brightness make it perfect for demanding environments such as retail, transportation, and food and drink.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x 1)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Ambient Light Sensor
Other connectionsMicro SD (x 1)
SDM-L
Thermal sensor
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

StandBM05922(optional)
Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Philips logo (x 1)
Power cable (x 3)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable (3 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
USB Cover (x 1)
Wire Clamper (x 3)
Edge Alignment Kit (x 2)

Dimensions

Set Height712.60 mm
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M6
Set Width1241.80 mm
Set Width (inch)48.89
Set Depth76.80 mm
Set Depth (inch)3.02
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Product weight (lb)45.55 lb
Set Height (inch)28.06
Product weight20.66 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)150 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Max)300 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
Motion JPEG
MPEG1/2
WMV3
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CB
BSMI
EAC
EMF
VCCI
PSB
EnergyStar 8.0
ETL
EPA
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.315 x 0.315 mm
Brightness750 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Haze25%
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Panel technologyVA
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
See details
See details
See details
