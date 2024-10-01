Products

Philips B-Line

Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Google Cast ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android devices.

image

Designed to enhance

kv corporate image blank 1

Corporate

B confident in meetings with technology that achieves incredible connectivity and optimal results. Philips B-Line features Google Cast, so you can share and communicate content and presentations without issues. Bringing your greatest ideas to life in meetings has never been easier.

Corporate
tableaux 25inch store 2 food and beverage

Food & beverage

The new Philips B-Line display is perfectly equipped to help food and beverage establishments. Display your menus and promotions digitally, communicate important messages in real-time, and schedule branded content with ease on this enhanced signage solution.

Food & beverage

Maximise engagement in every meeting and presentation

PPDS Publisher – Create, Update, Publish

PPDS Publisher is the intuitive app for your own devices, designed to bring you effective and efficient content creation, scheduling and control for your Philips B-Line Business TV.

Learn more here
image

B-Line

Dare to B

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

HDMI hotplug detection

When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.

image

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Scheduler

Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

image

image

image

image

image

image

Made for results

Bright ideas

B-Line inspires brighter ideas with collaborative function.

image

B-Line

43″
image

43BFL2214/12

Energy Label: f

  • 43" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
50″
image

50BFL2214/12

Energy Label: f

  • 50" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
55″
image

55BFL2214/12

Energy Label: f

  • 55" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
58″
image

58BFL2114/12

Energy Label: f

  • 58" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
65″
image

65BFL2214/12

Energy Label: f

  • 65" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
70″
image

70BFL2214/12

Energy Label: f

  • 70" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
70″
image

70BFL2114/12

Energy Label: g

  • 70" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details
75″
image

75BFL2214/12

Energy Label: e

  • 75" B-Line

  • powered by Android™

See details See details

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch