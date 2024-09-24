58BFL2114/12

Made for results
B-Line
Dare to B
HDMI hotplug detection
When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.
Google Play store
Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Crestron Connected certified
Integrate this Philips professional display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.
Scheduler
Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
Bright ideas
B-Line inspires brighter ideas with collaborative function.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|146
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|58
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160p
|Brightness
|350
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|5000:1
|Operation Mode
|Landscape
|16/7
Audio
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10)
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
|External speaker out
|1.5 W Mono 8 Ohm
Design
|Colour
|Black
Android TV
|Memory size (Flash)
|16 GB*
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Pre-installed apps
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Music
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Digital TV
|DVB-T/T2/C
|HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
|Analogue TV
|PAL
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wi-Fi-Direct
Side Connectivity
|Common Interface Slot
|CI+ 1.3.2
|USB1
|USB 3.0
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Connectivity Bottom
|External power
|12 V, max 1.5 A
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|Antenna
|IEC-75
|External speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|External Control
|RJ-48
|USB 2
|USB 2.0
|HDMI 2
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ48
|IR-In/Out
|Serial Xpress interface
Corporate Features
|Wired Presentations
|Auto Input Selection
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Wireless Presentations
|Chromecast built in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Signage Functions
|CMND&Create
|Scheduler
|Banners
|Control
|Crestron Connected (v2)
|Extron
|Neets
|Customisable
|Home Screen
|Location Name
|Device Name
Professional TV Features
|Professional Mode
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu Lock
|Volume Limitation
|Control
|CMND IP Remote Management
|JEDI Android API Control
|JAPIT HTML5 Control
|AppControl
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Weather Forecast
|Safety
|Double Isolation Class II
|Flame Retardant
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
Supported Display Resolution
|HDMI 1/2
|Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
|Tuner
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
|T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|USB, LAN
|HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
|Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
Accessories
|Included
|Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
|2 x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|RJ48 to DB9 adapter
|Optional
|Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
|Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Power
|Mains power
|AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
|Energy Label Class
|F
|EPREL registration number
|341994
|EU Energy Label power
|76
|Annual energy consumption
|113
|Standby power consumption
|<0.3 W
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Ambient temperature
|0 °C to 40 °C
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1302
|Set Height
|760
|Set Depth
|81/86
|Product weight
|15.1
|Wall-mount compatible
|M6
|300 x 200 mm
B-Line
43BFL2214/12
43" B-Line
powered by Android™
50BFL2214/12
50" B-Line
powered by Android™
55BFL2214/12
55" B-Line
powered by Android™
58BFL2114/12
58" B-Line
powered by Android™
65BFL2214/12
65" B-Line
powered by Android™
70BFL2214/12
70" B-Line
powered by Android™
70BFL2114/12
70" B-Line
powered by Android™
75BFL2214/12
75" B-Line
powered by Android™
