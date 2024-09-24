Products

B-Line

70BFL2114/12

Energy Label: g

Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures that presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

Made for results

B-Line

Dare to B

image

HDMI hotplug detection

When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognises direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Google Play store

Full access to the entire Google Play store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

Crestron Connected certified

Integrate this Philips professional display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.

image

Scheduler

Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

image

Discover Android
Bright ideas

B-Line inspires brighter ideas with collaborative function.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Display4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (metric)177
Diagonal screen size (inch)70
Panel resolution3840 x 2160p
Brightness350
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Operation ModeLandscape
16/7

Audio

Sound output Power20 (2x10)
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound
External speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 Ohm

Design

ColourBlack

Android TV

Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed appsYouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Music
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Side Connectivity

Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
USB1USB 3.0
Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Bottom

External power12 V, max 1.5 A
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
AntennaIEC-75
External speaker outMini-Jack
External ControlRJ-48
USB 2USB 2.0
HDMI 2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface

Corporate Features

Wired PresentationsAuto Input Selection
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Wireless PresentationsChromecast built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Signage FunctionsCMND&Create
Scheduler
Banners
ControlCrestron Connected (v2)
Extron
Neets
CustomisableHome Screen
Location Name
Device Name

Professional TV Features

Professional ModeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Installation Menu Lock
Menu Lock
Volume Limitation
ControlCMND IP Remote Management
JEDI Android API Control
JAPIT HTML5 Control
AppControl
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Weather Forecast
SafetyDouble Isolation Class II
Flame Retardant

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Supported Display Resolution

HDMI 1/2Up to 3840 x 2160p @60 Hz
TunerOthers: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz

Accessories

IncludedRemote Control 22AV1905A/12
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
RJ48 to DB9 adapter
OptionalVoice RC 22AV2025B/00
Digit RC 22AV2005B/00
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Energy Label ClassG
EPREL registration number342005
EU Energy Label power122
Annual energy consumption180
Standby power consumption<0.3 W
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C

Dimensions

Set Width1584
Set Height888
Set Depth66/88
Product weight23.4
Wall-mount compatible400 x 200 mm
M8
