B-Line

75BFL2214/12

Energy Label: e

Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures that presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourAnthracite Grey

Audio

External speaker out1.5 W Mono 8 Ohm
Sound output Power20 (2x10) W
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound

Accessories

IncludedRemote Control 22AV1905A/12
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
RJ48 to DB9 adapter
OptionalSetup RC 22AV9574A/12

Corporate Features

CustomisableHome Screen
Location Name
Device Name
Signage FunctionsCMND&Create
Scheduler
Banners
ControlCrestron Connected (v2)
Extron
Neets
SICP over IP
Wired PresentationsAuto Input Selection
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Wireless PresentationsChromecast built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing

Professional TV Features

ControlCMND IP Remote Management
JEDI Android API Control
JAPIT HTML5 Control
AppControl
SafetyDouble Isolation Class II
Flame Retardant
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Weather Forecast
Professional ModeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Installation Menu Lock
Menu Lock
Volume Limitation

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Analogue TVPAL
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels
Digital TVDVB-T/T2/C
HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Connectivity Bottom

External power12 V, max 1.5 A
HDMI 2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
AntennaIEC-75
External speaker outMini-Jack
HDMI 3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
External ControlRJ-48
USB 2USB 2.0
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45

Power

Ambient temperature0 °C to 40 °C
EPREL registration number935932
Energy Label ClassE
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Light sensor
EU Energy Label power105 W
Standby power consumption<0.3W
Mains powerAC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz

Dimensions

Set Depth68/83 mm
Wall-mount compatibleM8
300 x 300 mm
Set Height960 mm
Set Width1670 mm
Product weight32.3 kg

Supported Display Resolution

HDMIUp to 3840 x 2160p@60 Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
TunerT2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)189 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160p
Display4K Ultra HD LED
Brightness400 cd/m²
Operation ModeLandscape
16/7
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)75 inch

Side Connectivity

Headphone outMini-Jack
Common Interface SlotCI+ 1.3.2
USB1USB 3.0
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Memory size (Flash)16 GB*
Pre-installed appsYouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface
