Philips S-Line
From menu boards to point of sale and beyond. Stretch your display opportunities into slimmer spaces with Philips S-Line.
Designed to enhance
Transportation
Ideal for departure boards in busy transportation hubs, or to maximise display potential in areas where space is at a premium, the 37” 2:9 Philips S-Line features high brightness levels to deliver clear, colourful content in light areas and atriums.
Retail
Boutiques to supermarkets, car showrooms to experiential pop-ups. Philips S-Line is primed to display dynamic promotions, showcasing your latest products in style. Select portrait or landscape orientation, maximising your space, boosting your sales.
Public venues
High bright with 1920x540 resolution, the Philips S-Line is primed with an integrated media player, delivering engaging and immersive content in slimline areas. Bring about a better experience and broaden potential with this stylish stretch display.
key advantages
Why choose a Philips S-Line display?
Ready for impact
Widen the view. Widen your opportunities with Philips S-Line. With its unique 32:9 design and 1920x540 resolution, the new stretched digital signage display shows more in less space.
Smart and robust
Android-powered, Philips S-Line is optimized for native Android apps. Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run. Ensure the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.
Versatile and impressive
This ultra-high-brightness 700 cd/ m2 display is perfect for attracting attention with clearer images. Simple and powerful daisy chaining allows for multi-display setup. Create tiled set up of your choice with tiling mode.
S-Line
Stretched digital signage display
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Designed for 24/7 operation
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use for highest accuracy and critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
High brightness (700 cd/m2)
Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 700 cd/ m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.
HDMI Daisy chain
Link multiple displays with HDMI Daisy chain. Simply connect the HDMI Out port to a HDMI In of another display to create the most stunning experience around.
Tiling
Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled set up with only one external device. A single player takes care of your custom content, no matter the number of displays.
Integrated Media Player
Easily schedule content to play from USB or internal memory. Your Philips professional display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.
S-Line
37BDL3050S/00
37"
1920 x 540 resolution
700 cd/m²
