Your recommended solution is ready. Combine our Philips L-Line LED display with our preferred partners solutions and take your content to the next level.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You need very precise viewing of data sheets and charts?
• You need to impress your audience?
• You need to ensure all info is seen from any spot in the boardroom, including from the back of a large space?
• You need a display that perfectly fits the size of your board room, and not the other way around?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.
Transform
meetings into extraordinary experiences with impactful presentations and enhanced decision making
Impress
guests and inspire innovative thinking from employees
Power
your evolution with a unique and futuristic design
Philips L-Line LED display
Unleash your imagination
Fuel their imagination with a seamless custom display. With the Philips L-Line LED display, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and incredible brightness ensure authoritative imaging.
• Custom shapes in any size
• Spectacular picture quality
• Endless possibilities
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Boost the impact of your campaigns
Admira allows you to control the performance of advertising campaigns in real time. It offers powerful scheduling and distribution features that allow customized broadcasting at the unique consumer level.
It supports all kinds of dynamic and interactive content, besides impressive formats that multiply the impact on the target (holograms, avatars, LED fans, videomapping ...).
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
