Presenting solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips Q-Line display with our preferred partners solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?

  • You’re looking for remote management of display controls?

  • You never find the right cable to present your content when in a meeting room?

  • You need a quick and reliable solution when video conferencing?

  • You don’t want to change anything in your current set up?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.

Deliver

an immersive meeting and videocall experience

Display

a welcome message and custom content in meeting rooms

Maximise

engagement with zero technical distractions

image

Philips Q-Line display

Stand out

Present and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional UHD display designed for 18 hours of continuous operation, 7 days per week. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

  • Effortless setup with total control

  • Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

  • Cost-effective system solution

  • UHD for rich images and stunning contrast

Q-Line
image

Interact

Wireless presenting solution

Interact is a full-featured multi-screen interactive software designed for casting, wireless display and remote control between mobile devices (such as phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and large displays.

logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

Discover more
logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

A modular solution

Admira is a modular solution that allows total management of digital circuits.

The cloud-based platform improves the status control of the screens, as well as the content broadcasted on them.

The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.

Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.

And all of this in real time and in a friendly, agile and efficient way by a collaborative web platform, with maximum security and privacy.

Discover more
logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

Discover more
deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

Discover more
image

LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER

Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family

Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.

To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).

The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.

Discover more
logo telelogos

TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER

Welcome message and custom content on display

Manage all the signage displays in your office, from reception to meeting rooms. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Telelogos.

Create your digital signage content, while using your own media. Create multi zones displays and enrich your content with external data sources.

Discover more
image

Crestron – Preferred partner

Complete control

Our Philips Q-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more
image

SUCCESS STORY

They did it

Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms

"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."

Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place

Meet in Place

