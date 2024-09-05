As part of the smart building initiative, companies and organisations use Telelogos' solutions to improve internal communication and workspace management.

With Telelogos technology, users can create and display content on all types of screens in any location (reception areas, waiting rooms, corridors, open areas, production lines and more). In addition, they can manage workspaces' availability and reservation via multiple devices and applications (mobile, kiosk, outlook add-on).

Telelogos has more than 2,000 customers, with more than 500,000 licences used in more than 50 countries by all types of companies, from SMEs to large accounts.