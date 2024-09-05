Telelogos solutions
Our Philips products are Certified Hardware by Telelogos, a global software publisher specialising in Digital Media and Connected Devices.
Why Telelogos?
As part of the smart building initiative, companies and organisations use Telelogos' solutions to improve internal communication and workspace management.
With Telelogos technology, users can create and display content on all types of screens in any location (reception areas, waiting rooms, corridors, open areas, production lines and more). In addition, they can manage workspaces' availability and reservation via multiple devices and applications (mobile, kiosk, outlook add-on).
Telelogos has more than 2,000 customers, with more than 500,000 licences used in more than 50 countries by all types of companies, from SMEs to large accounts.
In partnership together with Philips professional displays
“Philips and TELELOGOS have been collaborating on digital signage and workspace management for many years and with many joint projects and partners. We put Philips displays through a rigorous testing and validation process to provide our customers with a solid solution, resulting in the release of an Android app specifically built for Philips professional displays.
"The combination of Telelogos software and Philips hardware offers a unique and powerful solution that offers all customers an unrivalled combination of performance, security and control.”
Christophe Billaud, CEO – Telelogos
Meeting4Display
Check, book, display
With Meeting4Display, find an available workspace, check its equipment, book it instantly and let yourself be guided to its location. Book directly from the room booking touch screen located at the entrance of the meeting room, your mobile, a kiosk or make this reservation from your company's messaging system. Combined with Media4Display Digital Signage software, Meeting4Display allows you to broadcast the status of your rooms in real time, and indicate their location on your digital signage displays.
Media4Display
More than digital signage
Media4Display is a digital signage CMS that allows, via a web browser, to create, manage and broadcast digital content over a network of screens in real time, available On-Premise or in SaaS mode. Media4Display integrates a unique back office platform. More than a digital signage software, the CMS includes a complete device management and data synchronisation solution. This back office allows total management and security of the terminals, as well as data synchronisation functions.
Expertise & support
ISV since 1982, Telelogos has more than 2,000 customers and 500,000 commercialised licenses. Recognised for its expertise, the Telelogos support team provides technical training, and guarantees the availability of a hotline service and permanent access to software testing and evaluation.
Contact
Get in touch