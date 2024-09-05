From its beginnings as an AV company, Crestron has evolved into a Smart Space IoT company providing enhanced experiences for both commercial and residential customers. While offering solutions for all the places people live, learn, work and play, the core of Crestron’s business is the workplace. To underscore that focus the company is making large investments in the space. Crestron is bringing forward decades of expertise in control and automation to digitally transform workspaces in order to empower IT professionals in the areas of Unified Communications (UC), scheduling, digital signage, and wireless presentation.

Organizations across a variety of vertical markets are utilizing Crestron’s hardware and software expertise, digital tools, Internet of Things (IoT) approach, and solutions to drive efficiency and create more satisfying and effective collaboration experiences.