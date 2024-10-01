Admira is a modular solution that allows total management of digital circuits.

The cloud-based platform improves the status control of the screens, as well as the content broadcasted on them.

The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.

Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.

And all of this in real time and in a friendly, agile and efficient way by a collaborative web platform, with maximum security and privacy.