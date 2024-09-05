Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

GoBright solutions

Our Philips products are Certified Hardware by GoBright, the user-friendly, cloud-based platform for room, desk and visitor management with digital signage solutions.

image
image

The GoBright platform

The GoBright platform offers smart software solutions for room, desk and visitor management that fit together perfectly and are easy to use. Find an available room, workstation or locker via the portal, app, mapping or Outlook. Book it in seconds and be assured of a workplace that fits your needs; and find your way through the building with wayfinding and mapping. Invite and pre-register your visitors instantly, while you are booking your meeting room. And, to make it extra interesting, you can book your catering and extra services at the same time. Every action is automatically visible on all parts of the smart platform.

Learn More

In partnership with PPDS for Philips professional displays

"The user experience of our software is even better when it is applied to high-quality hardware. Think about the screens that are used for the room panel, room control, the visit screen, wayfinding and mapping.

We have selected Philips professional displays as our Certified Partner for displays and screens. We have tested the Philips screens extensively. When selling our software, distributors and resellers will always advise our certified hardware."

Chris Wiegeraad - Commercial Director, GoBright

image
Meet

Check the availability of a room in the blink of an eye

Work

The flexwork wonder for your organisation

Visit

Easy and GDPR-proof digital visitor registration solution

image

GoBright solutions aim to...

Help employees work smarter, faster, and more efficiently

deliver confidence in a more relaxed and more pleasurable office environment. If people spend less time on unnecessary and time-consuming things, then there is more time and energy left for valuable work. In addition, life at the office becomes more pleasant when uncertainties (such as desk / room availability) are removed and information is visible and accessible to everyone.

image

GoBright solutions aim to...

Use the building and workspaces in a smarter way

deliver innovative techniques that help you discover opportunities to maximise space efficiency. If smart software is applied properly, you can avoid double bookings, no-shows, and empty meeting rooms, for example. Check whether the rooms are used in the way they are intended. What are the hot spots in your office? Calculate the number of desks you actually need, and save space and money.

image

ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified

GoBright sets extremely high standards when it comes to user-friendliness, quality, innovation, connectivity with other systems and data security. This is proven by the fact that GoBright is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified. GoBright developers determine how the platform expands and innovates even further. This allows them to respond quickly to trends and developments in the market. Trends that are quickly forseen by their sales and marketing team.

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch