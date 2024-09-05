GoBright solutions
Our Philips products are Certified Hardware by GoBright, the user-friendly, cloud-based platform for room, desk and visitor management with digital signage solutions.
The GoBright platform
The GoBright platform offers smart software solutions for room, desk and visitor management that fit together perfectly and are easy to use. Find an available room, workstation or locker via the portal, app, mapping or Outlook. Book it in seconds and be assured of a workplace that fits your needs; and find your way through the building with wayfinding and mapping. Invite and pre-register your visitors instantly, while you are booking your meeting room. And, to make it extra interesting, you can book your catering and extra services at the same time. Every action is automatically visible on all parts of the smart platform.
In partnership with PPDS for Philips professional displays
"The user experience of our software is even better when it is applied to high-quality hardware. Think about the screens that are used for the room panel, room control, the visit screen, wayfinding and mapping.
We have selected Philips professional displays as our Certified Partner for displays and screens. We have tested the Philips screens extensively. When selling our software, distributors and resellers will always advise our certified hardware."
Chris Wiegeraad - Commercial Director, GoBright
Meet
Check the availability of a room in the blink of an eye
Work
The flexwork wonder for your organisation
Visit
Easy and GDPR-proof digital visitor registration solution
GoBright solutions aim to...
Help employees work smarter, faster, and more efficiently
deliver confidence in a more relaxed and more pleasurable office environment. If people spend less time on unnecessary and time-consuming things, then there is more time and energy left for valuable work. In addition, life at the office becomes more pleasant when uncertainties (such as desk / room availability) are removed and information is visible and accessible to everyone.
GoBright solutions aim to...
Use the building and workspaces in a smarter way
deliver innovative techniques that help you discover opportunities to maximise space efficiency. If smart software is applied properly, you can avoid double bookings, no-shows, and empty meeting rooms, for example. Check whether the rooms are used in the way they are intended. What are the hot spots in your office? Calculate the number of desks you actually need, and save space and money.
ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified
GoBright sets extremely high standards when it comes to user-friendliness, quality, innovation, connectivity with other systems and data security. This is proven by the fact that GoBright is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified. GoBright developers determine how the platform expands and innovates even further. This allows them to respond quickly to trends and developments in the market. Trends that are quickly forseen by their sales and marketing team.
