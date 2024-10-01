Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

System Integrator

Pave the way by creating the retail experience of tomorrow. The latest innovations from PPDS coupled with cutting-edge technology from Philips empower you to lead the future.

image
streamline icon business deal handshake 140x140
Partnership
streamline icon headphones customer support human 140x140
Support
streamline icon certified ribbon 140x140
High-end solutions

Opinion piece

The retail challenge

Helping system integrators stay ahead of the game

As physical store managers continue their fight to remain viable and accessible for a customer base that is being driven online – whether for efficiency or for safety – so system integrators in the retail space have a rising challenge to keep their services relevant and required.

In this article we explore two of the challenges we’ve been told are keeping our system integrator partners on their toes – making space for social distancing and ethics plus sustainability , and how digital display solutions may be able to help…

Read the article

Three big tests for system integrators

Retail results

With high street stores and back street boutiques throughout the world facing daily struggles to draw in customers, pull in a profit and stay trading, system integrators installing digital displays in the retail marketplace are facing new challenges, too. We asked some of our installation partners what they saw as the biggest challenges coming up for them…

Standing out from the crowd

Shopping the winning retail tender

Completing a tender request can be a daunting process. Every project is unique and takes time to consider, conceive and cost up. And the conscientious among us always want to do the very best, by every stakeholder – be they the customer or a supplier.

The team at PPDS is made up of people from every walk of life and every industry and there’s a lot of experience within it when it comes to completing a tender for successful results. We pulled together their top five tips for standing out from the crowd and standing a chance in a competitive tender.

Opinion piece

TOP 10 USEFUL METRICS

Why retail analytics make the difference

For all businesses, data is a game changer and, retail stores – both physical and online – are no exception. Data gives shop owners the head start to enhance their store’s performance. With the newest technology, using cameras featuring facial recognition and artificial intelligence, you can make significant improvements in many areas.

In this article, we will talk you through the most promising data you can use to get better insights and optimise your business significantly.

Read the article

Opinion piece

5 TRENDS TO FOLLOW - Challenge online shopping with new experiences

Looking for ways to reshape the shopping experience and keep ahead of the competition? At PPDS, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our customers in staying ahead of the latest trends and, in this article, we point out five new ways of innovating your store to keep up with the growing shift to online shopping.

Read the article

Partners in retail

streamline icon business deal handshake 140x140
Global Partner alliance

International results powered by regional expertise. The PPDS Global Partner Alliance connects multi-national businesses with our very best local partners in any part of the world—ensuring global consistency and local optimisation.

streamline icon business deal handshake 140x140
InSync+ Partner Program

Power your business with exclusive innovations, personal attention, and financial benefits.

Designed for retail

Getting real about seamless customer journeys and personal experiences.

image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

image

SmartPlayer

Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Smart Power

The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

Versatile shapes and sizing

Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.

image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

image

SmartPlayer

Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Smart Power

The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

image

Versatile shapes and sizing

Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.

Solutions for system integrators

image
Optimise your store
image
Let’s get Phygital
image
Impressive Branding
image
Gamification experience
image
Digital Window Dressing

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch