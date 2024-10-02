Innovative teaching trends
The technological landscape evolves rapidly. PPDS keeps you first in class with every innovation. Bringing IOT, AI, Machine Learning, VR, AR, Big Data, NGDLE, Gamification, Robotics and Blockchain Technology to your school, university or college campus is just the start. When it comes to advancements, we’ll help you shape the future.
Collaboration in the classroom – paying attention to whole school learning
The whole school assembly. This can an uplifting and inspiring experience that many students and teachers have, historically, looked forward to weekly. Similarly, whole school events, such as performances, maths challenges, inter curricular activities and more, are enjoyed across the year groups, giving students the opportunity to join and be one as a complete cohort.
Driving new revenue with hybrid learning - Opportunities brought to life with Philips T-Line displays
Online learning…it’s no new thing and universities have been offering access to online degrees for many years. Yet with a world now getting used to lockdowns that mean whole nations are confined to their immediate spaces – and millions of students are, therefore, unable to attend lectures and meetings in person – a brand new proposition has entered the arena.
