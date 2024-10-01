Products

Keep your students, staff, and visitors up to date at all times. Utilise the Philips D-Line and Q-Line displays to push live updates and important info in an instant to ensure everybody is on the same page. Our digital signage partners can also help you setup automated content scheduling for effortless updates.

image
image

Always up to date

You need to play content independently in your common areas?

You need your displays to always present content—you cannot accept a black screen in your hallways for instance?

You would like to easily share social media feeds to your students?

Info in an instant

Enhance

Proudly present your school branding for improved campus culture

Display

Show important news, updates and emergency info

Continuous playback

Dynamic content enables higher engagement

Solution components

Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution

image
image

Philips D-Line

Performance meets versatility in the D-Line series. Ranging up to 98-inches in size, this is the perfect choice for content that needs to make a powerful impact. Built-in Android provides an endless amount of possibilities.

D-Line
image

Philips Q-Line

Ready for anything, the Q-Line series is easy to set-up and available in both HD and 4K Ultra HD for powerful engagement. These displays require no additional hardware and can be configured for almost any function.

Q-Line
image

Philips B-Line

Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Google Cast ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android devices.

B-Line
logo telelogos

Telelogos - preferred supplier

Digital experiences in schools with Telelogos

With Telelogos, develop your establishment’s appeal and value by accelerating information to students and teachers when they are on site or studying remotely, by optimizing the use of rooms and other shared spaces and mobility and supervising and securing connected equipment.

Discover more
logo gobright

GoBright - preferred partner

A day at school with GoBright

Endless possibilities to use the school environment in a smarter and more efficient way.
GoBright propose Smart solutions for Room, Desk & Visitor Management and Digital Signage.

Discover more
logo tiger

Tiger meeting room solutions

Meeting room booking solution with Tiger

The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.

Tiger meeting room
logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

GreenPlayer
logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

TDM Signage
logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business

Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.

It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.

It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.

At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.

Admira solutions for smart digital signage and audience analytics
deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

Deneva Solution

