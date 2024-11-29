Collaboration in the classroom

With the restrictions in socialising made real by the pandemic, these are activities that have sadly often been postponed and cancelled, especially in winter months when meeting outdoors is not as possible.

That need not be the case, though, and while not in person, whole school sharing can be made possible…with the help of a connected digital display and video collaboration software in each classroom and in halls and meeting spaces.



The Philips T-Line display is designed to meet the challenges of the modern education establishment, connecting students both with the technologies they need to be prepared for their entry into the business world, and with each other for hybrid learning, and for whole school experiences.

Available in a range of sizes – from 65”, 75”and 86” – to fit different classroom and lecture theatre proportions, Philips T-Line comes with a wide range of out-of-the-box features and functionality, including videoconferencing options and a whiteboard mode, enabling students and teachers in one class to connect with each other (remotely if needed) and to connect and collaborate with others with an online connection.

The display features true multi-touch interaction, as well as high speed technology and optimised glass coating to deliver a high-class writing experience, allowing multiple students to physically interact with the display (20 touchpoints) simultaneously, using either their hands or a multi-tip passive stylus.

Ensuring students always have the best view of the screen, T-line allows up to 64 users to connect their own personal computing device directly to the display at the same time – whether in the room or in their own room. And work on up to four students’ devices can be shared onto the display at any one time. Perfect for both blended and hybrid learning and for sharing across the school!

In meeting areas, the Google and Crestron-certified Philips B-Line can also be used, and connected and, with Chromecast built-in, content from a mobile device can also be shared over the network, with no extra hardware or set-up time required.

