Room booking solution
Optimise your classroom usage and enable a fast, efficient way for teachers and students to find a study space. The Philips T-Line 10” touch-display can be easily mounted outside classrooms to provide easy to view information and booking capabilities, ensuring no disturbances or interruptions. Combine with a room booking software to enable remote access and synchronisation.
Improve efficiency with ease
Your students are often busy trying to find an available classroom?
You have unoccupied booked classrooms?
You are fed up with interruptions during class?
Flexible and reliable
Support
Accommodate teaching schedules with flexible room bookings
Optimise
Get the most from every teaching and study space
Enhance
Modernise your campus with a clean, tech-driven solution
Solution components
Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution
Philips T-Line 10" multi-touch display
Small display – big impact
This ultra-clear multi-touch smart 10-inch display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement.
Effortless setup and total control
Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen
Versatile system solution
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
Tiger meeting room solutions
Meeting room booking solution with Tiger
The Tiger meeting room application is an affordable high-end modular solution with perpetual licence model. Tiger is one of the most advanced meeting room management and analytics products on the market running entirely on Philips screens and yet simple to use.
ADMIRA (Preferred Partner)
Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business
Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling.
It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use.
It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings.
At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
DENEVA (Preferred Partner)
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
Telelogos (Preferred Supplier)
Digital experiences in schools with Telelogos
With Telelogos, develop your establishment’s appeal and value by accelerating information to students and teachers when they are on site or studying remotely, by optimizing the use of rooms and other shared spaces and mobility and supervising and securing connected equipment.
