Teach from anywhere. Learn from everywhere. PPDS offers a complete distance learning solution for dependable remote lessons by combining Philips displays and monitors with the i3LEARNHUB platform and Logitech webcam. This unique mix allows for live lessons between teachers and students with collaborative input from anywhere.
Teach and learn from anywhere
You’re teaching partially remote class and you’d like to ensure your students all participate?
You need your lessons to be available from anywhere and flexibility for how students join?
Communicate
Create virtual classrooms with open communication
Collaborate
Live collaboration allows multiple users to share and edit content
Empowerment
Teach without distance boundaries when being on-site isn’t possible
Solution components
It's simple! you only need 1 component, see below
Interactive teaching
I3 Learnhub
Combined with Philips T-Line, our interactive classroom display, i3LEARNHUB software is a cloud-based learning platform enabling teachers to bring digital content to students, stimulate collaboration and prepare students with 21st century learning skills. In classroom and from home.
