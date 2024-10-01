Products

Distance learning and education

Teach from anywhere. Learn from everywhere. PPDS offers a complete distance learning solution for dependable remote lessons by combining Philips displays and monitors with the i3LEARNHUB platform and Logitech webcam. This unique mix allows for live lessons between teachers and students with collaborative input from anywhere.

image
image

Teach and learn from anywhere

You’re teaching partially remote class and you’d like to ensure your students all participate?

You need your lessons to be available from anywhere and flexibility for how students join?

Communicate

Create virtual classrooms with open communication

Collaborate

Live collaboration allows multiple users to share and edit content

Empowerment

Teach without distance boundaries when being on-site isn’t possible

Solution components

It's simple! you only need 1 component, see below

image
image

Interactive teaching

I3 Learnhub

Combined with Philips T-Line, our interactive classroom display, i3LEARNHUB software is a cloud-based learning platform enabling teachers to bring digital content to students, stimulate collaboration and prepare students with 21st century learning skills. In classroom and from home.

i3LEARNHUB software

