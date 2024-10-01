Philips Public LED 5000 Series Panels
Your essential range of investment-friendly dvLED panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability in public spaces.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Size up your corporate brand, bringing staff and visitors alike the bigger picture, powerfully presented in your public areas. Engage and inspire with your investment-friendly Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.
Education
Combining trusted quality and dependability in an investment friendly LED option, ideal for the public spaces around education establishments. Create seamless, connected experiences in stunning colour with Philips Public LED 5000 Series direct view LED.
Retail
Transform your retail space into an engaging and immersive shopping experience. Flexing to your space with the option to hoist for next level messaging, excite and entice sales with a Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.
Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with mounting versatility
Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED for public spaces
Why choose a Philips Public LED 5000 Series display?
Blazing business vision
Vivid colours plus brightness up to 500 nits with more than 97% uniformity.
Flexing to your public places
Wall mounted or select an optional hoist spreader for elevated installations.
Light and slim
Only 42mm deep for accessibility and space management in public places.
PHILIPS PUBLIC LED 5000 SERIES PANELS
Versatile and flexible, investment friendly dvLED
Range of sizes for easy concepting
Available in 44” (500 x 1000mm) and 28” (500 x 500mm) panel variants, each with a choice of three different pixel pitches and dimensions of 1.9pp (128 x 128), 2.5pp (100 x 100) and 3.9pp (64 x 64) to support an array of viewing distances.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Wall mounted or hoisted – optional hoist spreader
Taking its value to new heights, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series supports both wall mountable and ‘fixed hoisting’ installations, with an optional hoist spreader allowing displays to be hoisted from a ceiling to a maximum display height of five metres.
Factory calibrated with prewired cabinets
For fast and effective installation and maintenance, these panels are calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions. Cabinets are prewired for power, with loop through for data included.
Two year warranty as standard
Activated out of the box for hassle free peace of mind.
