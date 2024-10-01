Products

Philips Public LED 5000 Series Panels

Your essential range of investment-friendly dvLED panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability in public spaces.

Designed to enhance

philips unite led 5000 series panel corp

Corporate

Size up your corporate brand, bringing staff and visitors alike the bigger picture, powerfully presented in your public areas. Engage and inspire with your investment-friendly Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.

Corporate
unite 5000 series panels education

Education

Combining trusted quality and dependability in an investment friendly LED option, ideal for the public spaces around education establishments. Create seamless, connected experiences in stunning colour with Philips Public LED 5000 Series direct view LED.

Education
public led 5000 entry retail sport

Retail

Transform your retail space into an engaging and immersive shopping experience. Flexing to your space with the option to hoist for next level messaging, excite and entice sales with a Philips Public LED 5000 Series display.

Retail
public led 7000 lifestyle 3 house of worship

Public venues

Ideal for Houses of Worship, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series features dedicated connection plates and an optional hoist spreader, allowing displays to be hoisted from a ceiling to a maximum display height of five metres. Size and situation dependent.

Public venues

Combining quality, resolution, and reliability with mounting versatility

Your essential, investment-friendly dvLED for public spaces

Why choose a Philips Public LED 5000 Series display?

Blazing business vision

Vivid colours plus brightness up to 500 nits with more than 97% uniformity.

Flexing to your public places

Wall mounted or select an optional hoist spreader for elevated installations.

Light and slim

Only 42mm deep for accessibility and space management in public places.

PHILIPS PUBLIC LED 5000 SERIES PANELS

Versatile and flexible, investment friendly dvLED

Advancing dvLED for all – your essential 5000 Series line

Discover new levels of choice, quality, versatility, and affordability with the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series.

Philips Public LED-28HDL5000PPPhilips Public LED-44HDL5000PP
public led 5000 lifestyle 3 cinema

