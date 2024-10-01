Philips Unite LED 5000 Series Panels
Your essential range of investment-friendly flip chip COB panels delivering on quality, resolution, and reliability, as well as energy efficiency.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture, with the ability to powerfully present content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with your investment-friendly Philips Unite LED 5000 Series display.
Education
Combining trusted quality and energy efficiency with your choice of size and resolution, ideal for classrooms, lecture theatres, and more. Enlarge on the connected education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips Unite 5000 Series direct view LED.
KEY ADVANGTAGES
Flip chip COB
Stability, reliability, and higher definition, all delivered together with lower energy consumption for reduced cost of ownership.
Faster installation
Cabinets are prewired for power, with loop through for data included. Optional edge finishing with easy click functionality.
Crystal clear content
Supports up to 12-bit colours and HDR10+ resolution, for near perfect colour and brightness accuracy and the deepest visual experiences.
PHILIPS UNITE 5000 SERIES PANELS
Quality, resolution, and energy efficiency without compromise
Optimal picture quality
Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Three year warranty as standard
Activated out of the box for hassle free peace of mind.
Factory calibrated with prewired cabinets
For fast and effective installation and maintenance, these panels are calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions. Cabinets are prewired for power, with loop through for data included.
