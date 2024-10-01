Products

Philips L-Line 8000 Series

No limits. No boundaries. Designed for longer viewing distances, the Philips 8000 Series direct view LED delivers infinite possibilities. Seamless linking, bevelled-edge options and multiple pixel pitches enable a truly unique display, shaped and sized for exhilarating results in public venues.

image

Designed to enhance

museum led l

Public venues

Bring your public venues to life, delivering dynamic content onto high bright displays to inform and engage visitors in every space. Signpost exhibits and build your brand story. Inform, entertain, educate, and facilitate easy wayfinding. Surprise and delight customers in public spaces with Philips direct view LED.

Public venues
s line train station 2

Transportation

Take your passengers on a journey of discovery before they have left the terminal. From wayfinding through to departures and arrivals information, for retail showcasing and customer infotainment. Bring ultimate engagement and better travel and transportation experiences with Philips direct view LED.

Transportation
shopmall wide view

Retail

Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with stand out messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store and add the depth of directional sound to promotions, special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips high-brightness direct view LED.

Retail
entertainment

Entertainment

Create the ultimate experience, with customised display installations that reach beyond expectations. Bring the front row view to customers through your whole setting with super clear picture quality and maximised uptime so they don't miss a moment. High quality, higher bright and highly efficient, Philips direct view LED.

Entertainment
image

Your long viewing distance direct view LED display

The Philips 8000 Series features high performance gold wire LEDs. Energy efficient and cost effective.

Your long viewing distance direct view LED display

Catering for an ideal viewing distance of between 9m and 15m, the Philips 8000 Series features high performance gold wire LEDs. Energy efficient and cost effective.

Key advantages

Why choose a Philips 8000 Series direct view LED?

streamlinehq time daily 2 interface essential 48 2022 06 09 124237 cowt
A longer lasting display

Gold wire LED components mean the Philips 8000 Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.

streamlinehq music sound music audio 48 2022 06 09 124251 ovas
Minimised interference

Classified EMC Class B certification – more stringent than Class A limits – means your Philips direct view LED display will experience less interference from radios, TVs and other receivers.

streamlinehq headphones customer support human interface essential 48 2022 06 09 124951 idyf
3-year warranty and support

Philips 8000 Series LED panels come with a full 3 year warranty as standard, giving you access to our global expertise, delivered with local service – from pre-sales customisation through in-house calibration to after-sales care.

Philips 8000 Series direct view LED

Unleash limitless imagination

Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves

philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd2

Optimal picture quality

Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.

Ready-to-go configurations


All the components you need in an easy-to-use kit, comprising cables, controllers, bezels, and standard ratios in FHD and UHD. Kits are available in a range of pre-defined configurations and sizes from 110” to 880” and include edge finishing. Kits are available in pre-defined display configurations.

image

Trusted partners, proven solutions

Qualified expertise and quality products. All Philips LED partners are certified by the PPDS Academy as product experts, solution architects and technicians. What’s more, Philips LED product marks include CE-UL, European TÜV, and EMC-Class B certification.

image

Direct view LED display control

We’ve partnered with Novastar, a trusted global leader in display controllers, to bring the very best in LED management. This ensures an optimal experience including scaling, multiple video inputs, FHD and UHD controllers, and channels ranging from 6 up to 16.

image

Flexible mounting

The size and complexity of your installation are all taken care of with a Philips direct view LED, with mounting solutions that enable easy installation, configuration and servicing.

Service and support

Quality extends beyond Philips products and our people take pride in providing personalised service and post-sales solutions. From pick up and return warranties to post-installation calibration services.

Factory calibrated

Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.

image

Built-in cable and data wiring

Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

image

IP30 rated conformal coating

Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

image

Certified fire retardancy

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.

image

Optional easy-mount brackets

Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.

Gold wire

Gold wire LED components mean this Philips Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.

A limitless display for your public venues

For your ultimate performance, Philips L-Line 8000 Series creates a highly stable LED display wall in any shape or size. Delivering a truly unique experience in your public venue.

image
image

Explore the Philips 8000 Series

Download our Philips direct view LED brochure to discover the full range of benefits of this flexible, creative unmissable public venue display.

Download the brochure

LED configurator

The PPDS LED Configurator makes it easy to design and deploy a tailored display setup across your entire business.

Start Configurator
led6000 controlroom large

Success stories

fnac brussels 11
Success story

Fnac Brussels

Fnac Brussels reaches new heights in customer experience with PPDS

Read More

