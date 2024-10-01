Philips L-Line 8000 Series
No limits. No boundaries. Designed for longer viewing distances, the Philips 8000 Series direct view LED delivers infinite possibilities. Seamless linking, bevelled-edge options and multiple pixel pitches enable a truly unique display, shaped and sized for exhilarating results in public venues.
Designed to enhance
Public venues
Bring your public venues to life, delivering dynamic content onto high bright displays to inform and engage visitors in every space. Signpost exhibits and build your brand story. Inform, entertain, educate, and facilitate easy wayfinding. Surprise and delight customers in public spaces with Philips direct view LED.
Transportation
Take your passengers on a journey of discovery before they have left the terminal. From wayfinding through to departures and arrivals information, for retail showcasing and customer infotainment. Bring ultimate engagement and better travel and transportation experiences with Philips direct view LED.
Retail
Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with stand out messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store and add the depth of directional sound to promotions, special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips high-brightness direct view LED.
Entertainment
Create the ultimate experience, with customised display installations that reach beyond expectations. Bring the front row view to customers through your whole setting with super clear picture quality and maximised uptime so they don't miss a moment. High quality, higher bright and highly efficient, Philips direct view LED.
Your long viewing distance direct view LED display
The Philips 8000 Series features high performance gold wire LEDs. Energy efficient and cost effective.
Your long viewing distance direct view LED display
Catering for an ideal viewing distance of between 9m and 15m, the Philips 8000 Series features high performance gold wire LEDs. Energy efficient and cost effective.
Key advantages
Why choose a Philips 8000 Series direct view LED?
A longer lasting display
Gold wire LED components mean the Philips 8000 Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.
Minimised interference
Classified EMC Class B certification – more stringent than Class A limits – means your Philips direct view LED display will experience less interference from radios, TVs and other receivers.
3-year warranty and support
Philips 8000 Series LED panels come with a full 3 year warranty as standard, giving you access to our global expertise, delivered with local service – from pre-sales customisation through in-house calibration to after-sales care.
Philips 8000 Series direct view LED
Unleash limitless imagination
Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves
Optimal picture quality
Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.
Ready-to-go configurations
All the components you need in an easy-to-use kit, comprising cables, controllers, bezels, and standard ratios in FHD and UHD. Kits are available in a range of pre-defined configurations and sizes from 110” to 880” and include edge finishing. Kits are available in pre-defined display configurations.
Trusted partners, proven solutions
Qualified expertise and quality products. All Philips LED partners are certified by the PPDS Academy as product experts, solution architects and technicians. What’s more, Philips LED product marks include CE-UL, European TÜV, and EMC-Class B certification.
Direct view LED display control
We’ve partnered with Novastar, a trusted global leader in display controllers, to bring the very best in LED management. This ensures an optimal experience including scaling, multiple video inputs, FHD and UHD controllers, and channels ranging from 6 up to 16.
Flexible mounting
The size and complexity of your installation are all taken care of with a Philips direct view LED, with mounting solutions that enable easy installation, configuration and servicing.
Service and support
Quality extends beyond Philips products and our people take pride in providing personalised service and post-sales solutions. From pick up and return warranties to post-installation calibration services.
Factory calibrated
Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
IP30 rated conformal coating
Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Optional easy-mount brackets
Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.
Gold wire
Gold wire LED components mean this Philips Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.
Optimal picture quality
Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.
Ready-to-go configurations
All the components you need in an easy-to-use kit, comprising cables, controllers, bezels, and standard ratios in FHD and UHD. Kits are available in a range of pre-defined configurations and sizes from 110” to 880” and include edge finishing. Kits are available in pre-defined display configurations.
Trusted partners, proven solutions
Qualified expertise and quality products. All Philips LED partners are certified by the PPDS Academy as product experts, solution architects and technicians. What’s more, Philips LED product marks include CE-UL, European TÜV, and EMC-Class B certification.
Direct view LED display control
We’ve partnered with Novastar, a trusted global leader in display controllers, to bring the very best in LED management. This ensures an optimal experience including scaling, multiple video inputs, FHD and UHD controllers, and channels ranging from 6 up to 16.
Flexible mounting
The size and complexity of your installation are all taken care of with a Philips direct view LED, with mounting solutions that enable easy installation, configuration and servicing.
Service and support
Quality extends beyond Philips products and our people take pride in providing personalised service and post-sales solutions. From pick up and return warranties to post-installation calibration services.
Factory calibrated
Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
IP30 rated conformal coating
Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Optional easy-mount brackets
Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.
Gold wire
Gold wire LED components mean this Philips Series is highly stable, giving you higher quality performance and a more durable solution.
Success stories
Fnac Brussels
Fnac Brussels reaches new heights in customer experience with PPDSRead More
Philips L-Line 8000 Series
44BDL8148L/00
44''
Direct View LED
44BDL8139L/00
44''
Direct View LED
44BDL8128L/00
44''
Direct View LED
Contact
Get in touch