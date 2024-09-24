Products

Philips L-Line 8000 Series

44BDL8148L/00

Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.

Made for results

L-Line

Unleash your imagination

image

Built-in cable and data wiring

Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

High performance displays

Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.

image

Unique in every way

Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.

image

Front-access LED modules

Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.

image

Limitless videowall

L-Line creates an LED videowall of any shape or size for a truly unique experience.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Brightness before calibration1000 nits
Brightness after calibration800 nits
Colour temperature default6500±500 K
Viewing angle (horizontal)140
Viewing angle (vertical)140
Brightness Uniformity>=97%
Contrast ratio (typical)>=3000:1
Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Refresh rate (Hz)1200~1920
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Aspect ratio1:2
Picture enhancementDynamic contrast enhancement
Wide colour gamut display
PlacementPortrait
Usage24/7 hrs, Indoor

Convenience

Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet
Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 6 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 3 cabinets or less

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)-20~45
Temperature range (storage)-20~50
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%

Power

Cabinet Max Power consumption220
Consumption (Typical)<=73
Input voltageAC200~240V/AC100-120V (50-60 Hz)
BTU Value m21500 BTU/m2

Miscellaneous

Warranty3 year
Regulatory approvalsFCC SDOC, Part 15
EMC Class A
EN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS

Cabinet

Cabinet size (mm)500 x 1000 x 86
Cabinet diagonal (inch)44
Cabinet resolution (W x H)104 × 208
Weight (kg)15.6 kg
Cabinet pixels (Dot)21,632
Cabinet area (m2)0.5
Data connectorRJ45
Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Cabinet constructionAluminium and Steel
Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Receiving card spec.A5S/A5S Plus
Receiving card brandNovastar

Module

LED typeSMD 2121 Gold wire
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED lifetime(Hrs)100 000
Pixel pitch (mm)4.81 mm
Module size (WxHxD in mm)250 x 250 x 19.1
Module resolution (WxH pixels)52 x 52

Accessories

Power loop through cable1 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs (130 cm)
Common connecting piece3 pcs
Screw bolt4 pcs (M10*70) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
QSG1 pcs
Downloads

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

44BDL8148L/00

Manual

Italian

Downloads

44BDL8148L/00

Manual

French

Downloads

44BDL8148L/00

View all

Discover Philips L-Line 8000 Series

