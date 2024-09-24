44BDL8139L/00

Made for results
Unleash your imagination
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
High performance displays
Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.
Unique in every way
Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
High performance displays
Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.
Unique in every way
Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Limitless videowall
L-Line creates an LED videowall of any shape or size for a truly unique experience.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Brightness before calibration
|1000 nits
|Brightness after calibration
|800 nits
|Colour temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Colour temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|140
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|140
|Brightness Uniformity
|>=97%
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|>=3000:1
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Supported
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|1200~1920
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Aspect ratio
|1:2
|Picture enhancement
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Wide colour gamut display
|Placement
|Portrait
|Usage
|24/7 hrs, Indoor
Convenience
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Locking mechanism for cabinet
|Power loop through
|For 230 V environments: 6 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 3 cabinets or less
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
Power
|Cabinet Max Power consumption
|240
|Consumption (Typical)
|<=80
|Input voltage
|AC200~240V/AC100-120V (50-60 Hz)
|BTU Value m2
|1637 BTU/m2
Miscellaneous
|Warranty
|3 year
|Regulatory approvals
|FCC SDOC, Part 15
|EMC Class A
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|RoHS
Cabinet
|Cabinet size (mm)
|500 x 1000 x 86
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|44
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|128 × 256
|Weight (kg)
|15.6 kg
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|32,768
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.5
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Cabinet construction
|Aluminium and Steel
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Receiving card quantity
|1 pcs
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S/A5S Plus
|Receiving card brand
|Novastar
Module
|LED type
|SMD 2121 Gold wire
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100 000
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|3.91 mm
|Module size (WxHxD in mm)
|250 x 250 x 19.1
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|64 x 64
Accessories
|Power loop through cable
|1 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs (130 cm)
|Common connecting piece
|3 pcs
|Screw bolt
|4 pcs (M10*70) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
|QSG
|1 pcs
Contact
Get in touch