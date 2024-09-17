Why choose Philips direct view LED displays?
Transforming your customer’s professional space comes easy with Philips direct view LED displays. Bringing them solutions that combine trusted quality, proven energy efficiency and total versatility is just a part of the story. Because, working with PPDS, the benefits stack up for system integrators, too.
With PPDS, you will be supported with global expertise, brought to you with local service – from your pre-sales customisation, through in-house calibration to completion and after-sales care.
And, as a division of the world’s largest display manufacturer, you can be assured of a fast and efficient turnaround, with our portfolio fully designed and manufactured in-house.
Product overview
Philips L-Line Series
Solutions for every industry
Corporate
Turn your customer’s workspace into a high impact meeting space. With stable, high picture quality, perfect for presenting.
Retail
Deliver an immersive, visual feast in-store to drive up footfall. Made-to-measure for every space with low energy consumption.
Public venues
Create the bigger picture for a fully-engaging brand experience. Putting safety in the picture with conformal coating and full certifications.
Education
For a best-in-class, whole campus experience. Trusted quality, connected with our full professional display portfolio and dedicated support.
Hospitality
Welcome guests with the ultimate visual showcase. Fast, efficient delivery and installation from the world’s largest display manufacturer.
Broadcast
Maximise uptime in high intensity settings with astounding precision. Serviced locally, with global scale, and up to five years' warranty.
Lean in for LED inspiration
Success stories
From showrooms to superstores, meeting spaces and more…find out how Philips direct view LED makes the difference.
