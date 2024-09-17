Products

Engineering the future of direct view LED displays

Bring trusted quality, proven efficiency and total ­versatility together with our global support

Let's team up for LED
Why choose Philips direct view LED displays?

Transforming your customer’s professional space comes easy with Philips direct view LED displays. Bringing them solutions that combine trusted quality, proven energy efficiency and total versatility is just a part of the story. Because, working with PPDS, the benefits stack up for system integrators, too.

With PPDS, you will be supported with global expertise, brought to you with local service – from your pre-sales customisation, through in-house calibration to completion and after-sales care.

And, as a division of the world’s largest display manufacturer, you can be assured of a fast and efficient turnaround, with our portfolio fully designed and manufactured in-house.

Product overview

Philips L-Line Series

Philips L-Line 6000 Series
Philips L-Line 7000 Series
Philips L-Line 8000 Series
Philips L-Line 9000 Series

Ready to get started?

Whether you’re already installing LED or you’d like to add to your own portfolio of services, the LED team from PPDS is on hand to help – from sales and technical training to inspiration and innovation.

Solutions for every industry

Corporate

Turn your customer’s workspace into a high impact meeting space. With stable, high picture quality, perfect for presenting.

Retail

Deliver an immersive, visual feast in-store to drive up footfall. Made-to-measure for every space with low energy consumption.

Public venues

Create the bigger picture for a fully-engaging brand experience. Putting safety in the picture with conformal coating and full certifications.

Education

For a best-in-class, whole campus experience. Trusted quality, connected with our full professional display portfolio and dedicated support.

Hospitality

Welcome guests with the ultimate visual showcase. Fast, efficient delivery and installation from the world’s largest display manufacturer.

Broadcast

Maximise uptime in high intensity settings with astounding precision. Serviced locally, with global scale, and up to five years' warranty.

