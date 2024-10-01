Products

Philips Unite LED All In One range

An astounding line-up bringing 4K and 8K dvLED wow factor together with LCD processing power – in one box, ready to install in as little as an hour.

image

Designed to enhance

philips unite led 7000 aio hotel reception

Hospitality

Whether for your conferencing facilities, flexible and portable for use in different rooms, or installed in your lobby or public spaces, the Philips Unite LED All In One range has been designed to flex to your spaces, bringing high quality viewing in up to 8K resolution, ready to install, out of one box.

Hospitality
unite led 7000 aio car showroom

Retail

Pret a Porter in every sense of the word. All ready for your walls to wear, with a speedy installation out of the box. More than a touch of luxury comes tailored in high resolution with deep colours and even deeper blacks with the Philips Unite LED All In One range.

Retail
unite led 5000 aio conference room

Corporate

Whether you need fine detail to scrutinise spreadsheets in the boardroom, or a replacement videowall to bring a larger than life welcome into your lobby, the energy conscious Philips Unite LED All In One range caters with FHD, 4K and 8K resolution options.

Corporate
philips unite led 5000 aio edu

Education

Each of the Series’ in the Philips Unite LED All In One range comes with everything needed for swift installations all in one box, including ADA compliant mounts. And when portability between classrooms is needed, an optional trolley is also available.

Education
image

Quick and easy

Every Philips Unite LED AIO display in the range has been designed to significantly reduce the installation times expected for a LED display – with set-up out-of-the box ranging from less than an hour to less than a day. With unparalleled connectivity, including Wave ready functionality for remote device management, and cool new technologies for lower energy consumption – PPDS LED innovation that’s ready to go.

Key advantages

Why choose a Philips Unite LED All In One?

streamline icon kawaii manga screentone effect action line 140x140
Speed of installation

Everything you need, in one box, designed for installation in as little as one hour.

streamline icon currency euro increase 40x40
Lower energy consumption

Created to consume less energy, with sustainability features that are built in.

monitortransfer 2022 09 20 114010 ysrl
Wave ready

Integrated processing power enabling Wave-ready remote device management.

image

SUSTAINABILITY, STYLE AND SPEED OF INSTALLATION

Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series – FHD viewing

The stylish Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series comprises five columns of 1.5 pixel pitch LED with modules already preinstalled and preconfigured, and wall mounts already attached or an optional trolley is available. Designed with the renowned Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line’s Android platform built in, the Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series is PPDS Wave compatible.

Download leaflet
image

SUSTAINABILITY, STYLE AND SPEED OF INSTALLATION

Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series – FHD viewing

Delivering on optimised power consumption and ultimate energy efficiency, this display breaks new boundaries, consuming less than 0.5w of power in standby mode, while average power consumption when in use is less than 760w. All while also delivering Full HD resolution, and a brightness of 600 nits after calibration.

Install in as little as four hours.

image

SIZE UP FOR AN EASY BEZEL-FREE VIDEOWALL REPLACEMENT

Philips Unite LED 7000 Series – easy mount display

Your natural replacement for a 2x2 videowall set up, with no bezels at all, and with no configuration required. The Unite 7000 Series is your easy mount display - ready for you to plug and play in less than one hour. Ideal for TV studios, corporate settings, retail, and transportation hubs, consisting of four 55” panels that seamlessly slot together to create a full HD display.

Not a traditional All In One, but shipped in a single box. With an ADA compliant wall mount as standard, existing VESA mounts can also be retained and used – simply replace the panels to create a new seamless LED wall.

Download leaflet
image

SIZE UP FOR AN EASY BEZEL-FREE VIDEOWALL REPLACEMENT

Philips Unite LED 7000 Series – installation in under one hour

When larger arrays are needed, the displays can be daisy chained by HDMI, duplicating your content with no long cables required.

Install in less than one hour.

All in the box – All In One LED

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

PPDS Wave remote management

Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.

image

Certified fire retardancy

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.

image

Low power consumption

Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.

image

Die cast aluminium cabinets

Designed and fabricated from die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets allow for better heat dissipation and improved fire retardancy compared with some other brands.

ADA compliant mounting

With an ADA compliant wall mount included as standard, designed to ensure your display is less than 4” proud of the wall.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

PPDS Wave remote management

Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.

image

Certified fire retardancy

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.

image

Low power consumption

Your more sustainable direct view LED, reducing environmental impact and total cost of ownership. Philips LED displays are designed to deliver proven low energy consumption.

image

Die cast aluminium cabinets

Designed and fabricated from die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets allow for better heat dissipation and improved fire retardancy compared with some other brands.

image

ADA compliant mounting

With an ADA compliant wall mount included as standard, designed to ensure your display is less than 4” proud of the wall.

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

Success stories

142314 ppds23 ise24 unite 135 led trolley clean
Press Releases

Philips Unite: PPDS debuts range of 4K and 8K...

Launched at ISE 2024, the brand new range of Philips Unite LED AIO – comprising the 4000, 4200, 5000 and 7000 Series – delivers new possibilities for customers looking to replace smaller LCD displays ...

Read More

