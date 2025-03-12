32BDL4050Q/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|micro SD
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|USB 3.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 3 x 3
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
|Hidden
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC Power Cord
|Quick start guide
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB cover and screws
Dimensions
|Set Width
|726.5 mm
|Set Height
|425.4 mm
|Product weight
|5.7 kg
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.72 (D@Handle) / 2.56 (D@Wall mount inch
|Wall Mount
|100 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm, M4
|Product weight (lb)
|12.57 lb
|Set Width (inch)
|28.6 inch
|Set Height (inch)
|16.75 inch
|Bezel width
|11.9 mm (L/R/T) 17.2 (B)
|Set Depth
|69.1(D@Handle) / 65.1(D@Wall mount) mm
Internal Player
|Memory
|16GB
|3GB DDR
|GPU
|G52 MC1
|CPU
|Quad Core Cortex A55
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 - 240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|JPEG
|PNG
|BMP
|WEBP
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG 1/2 (1080p 60Hz)
|MPEG 4 (1080p 60Hz)
|H.263 (1080p 60Hz)
|H.264 (4K2K 60Hz)
|H.265 (4K2K 60Hz)
|VP8 (1080p 60Hz)
|VP9 (4K2K 60Hz)
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
|MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
|MPEG 1/2 Layer 2
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Spanish
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|VCCI
|RoHS
|UL
Picture/Display
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Haze
|25%
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|31.5 inch
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|80 cm
|Panel resolution
|1920x1080p
|Display colors
|16.7 Million
|Panel technology
|ADS
|Pixel pitch
|0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1152 x 870, 75Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Q-Line
Available in:
32″
32BDL4050Q/00
32″
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32″
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43″
43BDL4050Q/00
43″
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50″
50BDL4050Q/00
50″
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50″
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55″
55BDL4050Q/00
55″
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55″
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65″
65BDL4050Q/00
65″
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75″
75BDL4050Q/00
75″
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75″
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86″
86BDL4050Q/00
86″
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86″
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98″
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
