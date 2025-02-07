Products

Q-Line

65BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android-powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputUSB 2.0 (x 2)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45

Convenience

Ease of installationSmart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x 1)

Internal Player

Memory16 GB
3 GB DDR
CPUQuad-Core Cortex A55
GPUG52 MC1

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M8
Set Height837.3 mm
Set Width1462.3 mm
Set Width (inch)57.57 inch
Set Depth68.9 mm(D@wall mount)/89.9 mm(D@handle) mm
Set Depth (inch)2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle) inch
Set Height (inch)32.96 inch
Product weight (lb)62.83 lb
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Product weight28.5 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)134 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.264
H.263
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Brightness400 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Display colours1.07 Billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Panel technologyADS
Response time (typical)8 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Haze2%
Operating systemAndroid 10
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5 inch

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesSimplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Arabic
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
Computer formats1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
