75BDL3511Q/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|Other connections
|OPS
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Start-up window
|enable/disable Philips logo
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Start-up
|Switch on delay
|Switch on status
|Boot on source
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Philips logo (x 1)
|AC power cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
|USB Cover and screw x 1
|Wire Clamper (x 3)
Dimensions
|Set Height
|961.7 mm
|Wall Mount
|600 x 400 mm, M8
|Set Width
|1683.5 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|66.28 inch
|Set Depth
|69.5 mm(D@wall mount)/91.8 mm(D@handle) mm
|Product weight
|37.3 kg
|Product weight (lb)
|82.23 lb
|Bezel width
|14.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.74(@ wall mount)/3.61(@ handle) inch
|Set Height (inch)
|37.86 inch
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|180 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
|Consumption (Max)
|320 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|JPEG
|MPEG
|WMV3
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|WMA
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CB
|BSMI
|EPA
|VCCI
|CU
|ETL
|EMF
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3 cm
|Pixel pitch
|0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
|Clinical image
|D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Haze
|1%
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5 inch
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480i, 60 Hz
|480p, 60 Hz
|576p, 50 Hz
|576i, 50 Hz
|720p, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|1152 x 864, 75 Hz
|1152 x 870, 75 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
Q-Line
Available in:
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
43BDL3511Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3550Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3550Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3511Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3550Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3550Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3550Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
Contact
Get in touch