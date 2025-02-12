98BDL3650Q/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm jack
|Video input
|USB 2.0 (x 2)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
|USB 3.0 (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|Other connections
|micro SD
|OPS
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Energy-saving functions
|Smart Power
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 3 x 3
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x 1)
|AC Power Cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Quick start guide
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB cover and screws
|Wire Clamper (x 3)
Internal Player
|Memory
|16 GB
|3 GB DDR
|CPU
|Quad-Core Cortex A55
|GPU
|G52 MC1
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|1000 mm x 400 mm, M8
|Set Height
|1255.3 mm
|Set Width
|2193.4 mm
|Set Depth
|90 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|86.35 inch
|Set Height (inch)
|49.42 inch
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.54 inch
|Product weight
|65.2 kg
|Product weight (lb)
|143.74 lb
|Bezel width
|15.9 mm: L/R/T, 20.1 mm: B
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10 W RMS
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|204 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.264
|H.263
|H.265
|AVI
|MP4
|VP8
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5~95% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20~80% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Japanese
|Arabic
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|FCC, Class A
|VCCI
|RoHS
|UL
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Pixel pitch
|0.56 x 0.56 mm
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|247.7 cm
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Progressive scan
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|97.5 inch
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Haze
|25%
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|2160p, 50, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Q-Line
Available in:
32BDL3650Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
32BDL3511Q/00
32"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
43BDL3650Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
43BDL3511Q/00
43"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3650Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3511Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
50BDL3550Q/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3650Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3511Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3550Q/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3650Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3511Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3550Q/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3650Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3511Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
75BDL3550Q/00
75"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3650Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3511Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
86BDL3550Q/00
86"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
98BDL3650Q/00
98"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
