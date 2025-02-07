Products

Q-Line

75BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android-powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputUSB 2.0 (x 2)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x1)
Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Ease of installationSmart Insert
Remote control signalLockable
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x 1)

Internal Player

Memory16 GB
3 GB DDR
GPUG52 MC1
CPUQuad-Core Cortex A55

Dimensions

Set Height961.7 mm
Wall Mount600 mm x 400 mm, M8
Set Width1683.5 mm
Set Depth69.5 mm (D@wall mount)/91.8 mm (D@handle) mm
Set Width (inch)66.28 inch
Product weight (lb)78.82 lb
Set Height (inch)37.86 inch
Product weight35.75 kg
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Depth (inch)2.74(@ wall mount)/3.61(@ handle) inch

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)144 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
H.263
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesSimplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Arabic
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Brightness400 cd/m²
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 Billion
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Haze2%
Operating systemAndroid 10
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Panel technologyADS
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5 inch

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080i, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
Downloads

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

75BDL3650Q/00

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

75BDL3650Q/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

75BDL3650Q/00

